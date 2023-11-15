The Big Picture Ke Huy Quan, who played O.B. in Loki's second season, expressed his hope to continue portraying the character and be a part of the larger MCU universe.

Quan revealed that he asked Kevin Feige if O.B. would appear beyond the one-time role, and Feige responded that they always give fans what they want.

The positive reactions to Quan's character make it likely that Marvel will find a way to bring O.B. back in the future, and Quan himself would be sad if this was the last time he portrayed the character.

In a fandom like that of the MCU, it’s hard to break in new characters and new storylines. With the studio attempting to move away from its original lineup of Avengers, killing off Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and watching Captain America’s (Chris Evans) shield pass on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), a new batch of heroes is on the way. While he may not be assembling with the new squad any time soon, Ke Huy Quan’s nerdy TVA repair specialist, Ouroboros — known by his friends as O.B. — tinkered and problem-solved his way into the hearts of audiences during Loki's sophomore season. While the record-breaking final episode seemed to put a cap on Tom Hiddleston’s titular god, the rest of the supporting characters could have plenty more story to tell should Kevin Feige come a’calling. In an interview with Collider’s Therese Lacson, Quan shared his hopes surrounding his future with the franchise.

“Well, you know, that’s a question for Mr. Kevin Feige,” Quan said when asked about whether or not fans can keep the hope alive for O.B. to make a comeback down the road. “But I did ask him in the very beginning when he called me to join the MCU family, I said, 'Kevin, is this only going to be a one-time thing? Or do we get to see more of him? Because I love him so much.'" Giving O.B. stans everywhere a bit of hope, Quan added, “And he says, 'Ke, we always give what the fans want.’ So, we’re gonna have to wait and see. And this was last year before the show came out.”

Judging by the more than positive reactions that have followed Quan’s kind and genius character, it would be shocking if the high brass at Marvel didn’t find a way to bring O.B. back in the future. And, just like all of us, Quan is a huge fan of the sweet tech guru commenting,

"I think I will be very sad if this is the [last time] that we see O.B. I would love to continue to play him. I would love to see him as part of the bigger MCU universe. Yeah, he’s great, and it gives me such joy to play him."

'Loki' Fans Obsession With Ouroboros

From the moment Loki (Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) cross paths with Quan’s O.B. in the first episode of the show’s second season, the script teases that the character will be an important part of the duo’s quest. Cementing himself as a dedicated member of the team with a strong dedication to his job, O.B. becomes a staple in the new episodes. Still standing proudly alongside his friends by the time the credits rolled on Season 2, there may be hope for more from the book of O.B. after all.

Catch Loki Season 2 in its entirety now streaming on Disney+.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Marvel

