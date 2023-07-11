One of the most beloved characters from Loki will see his backstory explored in the second season of the show, as Owen Wilson has indicated that audiences will get a chance to learn more about Mobius when the series returns to Disney+ on October 6. During a recent interview with ComicBook, the actor talked about the experience he went through while playing the clever TVA agent, including the fact that there's so much more when it comes to him in the upcoming episodes. Here's what Owen Wilson had to say about Loki and Mobius' journey, so far:

I thought I would have a good time but I really enjoyed it. I've been lucky working on a million movies and always having a good time but on that one, I had a really great time and that continued on Season Two. Maybe even moreso because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper.

In the first season of the series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mobius was introduced as respected agent of the TVA, always making sure that rebel variants were contained before they could cause permanent damage to the timeline. When he met the variant of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) that ended up leading the show, Mobius saw a great deal of potential in him. The pair were given a very important mission early on, with another Loki variant (Sophia Di Martino) determined to bring the TVA down after the mysterious organization ruined her life.

Throughout the course of the series, several clues were left behind to point out the fact that every single person working for the TVA had actually been kidnapped from their original timelines. Mobius was no exception, as he apparently was just a regular person before becoming a detective with the ability of traveling through time. Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) had lied to everybody, but even she wasn't sure if they were doing the right thing or not. After all, she was a school teacher before being kidnapped by the true mastermind behind the TVA. A powerful villain that wants to get rid of his own variants from the multiverse before a war eliminated reality as they heroes of the Marvel universe know it.

An Avengers-Level Threat

At the end of the first season of Loki, it was revealed that Kang the Coqueror (Jonathan Majors) was the person who created the TVA. Under the name He Who Remains, the variant of the extremely dangerous villain wanted to ensure that only one single timeline could thrive. He knew that, if his variants began traveling across realities again, a multiversal war would start, with several versions of the same mad scientist fighting in an endless power struggle.Whne Sylvie put a blade in his chest, she allowed the multiverse to exist once more, trigerring a chain of events that would even affect Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in the main MCU timeline.

