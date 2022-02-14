Disney+ has taken the MCU to the next level with their new shows featuring many of the universes’ fan favorite characters and one of the best series so far has been Loki. While the first season ended all the way back in July, fans have been anxiously waiting for any news on the next season, and it looks like we do not have to wait long as it appears season two will start shooting soon. According to The Wrap, actor Owen Wilson who plays TVA Agent Mobius on the show has confirmed that the next season is about to get rolling.

During his recent WIRED’s “Auto-Complete Interview” where he answered the most googled questions about himself, Wilson received the question of “Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?” The actor was hesitant to respond at first, but finally said, “Yes, he is coming back to ‘Loki. And I think we’re gonna start filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on ‘Loki.’ I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that.”

This should get fans very excited as Wilson was one of the best parts of Loki, and it makes sense that he would return given the cliffhanger ending the show left us on. Still not much is known about this upcoming season and the last time we saw Loki his other half Sylvie betrayed him leading to the destruction of the literal timeline. When Loki gets portaled back to the TVA he ends up in a different timeline where he and Mobius did not become friends, so it will be interesting to see where the show takes their relationship in season two.

Also, it will be compelling to see what is different about this new timeline Loki has found himself trapped in and how other relationships like Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer compare to their original TVA selves in season one. Mbatha-Raw recently confirmed that she would be returning to season two so expect the same timeline and variant madness we saw in its freshman season.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki was already a popular character given his many MCU appearances, but Loki surprised a lot of people with its well-balanced heart, humor, tragedy, and rich themes about loving who we are on the inside. Again, Wilson’s Mobius was a big part of the show's success and hopefully in season two he can finally get his fabled jet ski. For all the latest news on Loki season two, including an exact date for the start of shooting, stick with Collider.

