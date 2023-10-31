They say even a stopped clock is right twice a day. But will that ring true of Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), the malevolent artificial intelligence who was sent packing at the stunning climax of Episode 4 of the latest season of Disney+'s Loki? Miss Minutes, it was revealed over the course of the show, has been working with He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

However, the episode didn't just stop there, as the loom that was holding the Sacred Timeline — the timeline in which the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is set — suffered a catastrophic failure, appearing to wipe out the entire TVA and all of our beloved characters along with it.

With two episodes left of the series, where the MCU is headed from this point is up in the air. The first season of Loki ended up unraveling the entire Multiverse, leading to the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, among other things. As for the Time Variance Authority's involvement in projects going forward, it seems we will find out in good... time.

What Happened to Miss Minutes in 'Loki'?

Image via Disney+

In the latest episode of Loki, Miss Minutes teams up with Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), with most of her efforts focused on undermining the endeavors of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino). Surprisingly, it's revealed that there's a way to thwart her actions. Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) possesses the power to reset the entire TVA system, stripping away all of the facility's safety features while also shutting down Miss Minutes completely. Ultimately, the decision is made to initiate a system reboot, which consequently reboots Miss Minutes.

As she glitches out and vanishes, leaving Victor Timely — another Kang variant — with a menacing message, it leaves viewers pondering what this could signify for her character in the future. After this reboot, the intriguing question arises: How different will Miss Minutes be? Could she return even more formidable than before? Will she retain all her memories, or will this reset truly transform her role in the battle for the timeline's future? See the new poster below before the next episode arrives on Thursday.

Image via Disney+

Loki Season 2 is available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+