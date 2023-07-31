The Big Picture Disney+ releases new poster for Season 2 of Loki, featuring various versions of the God of Mischief and other characters from the series.

After the death of Kang the Conqueror, the Time Variance Authority loses control and the multiverse begins to flourish once again.

Ke Huy Quan joins the cast of Loki Season 2, bringing experience from his Academy Award-winning performance in a multiverse-themed film.

Disney+ has released a new poster for the second season of Loki, showing the many faces of the titular characters running around in circles. Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief, in another adventure that will take him through time and space while looking to prevent the destruction of multiple realities. Besides showing different variants of the protagonist, the new poster also features some of the other characters from the series, including some familiar faces and someone who will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While a single timeline was kept in order by a variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the powerful guardian was killed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in the final episode of the first season. Without anyone to control the Time Variance Authority, multiple branches of reality began to spread across the cosmos, effectively allowing the multiverse to thrive again. After getting rid of the villain that ruined her entire life, Sylvie trapped Loki in a different dimension, far away from his version of Mobius (Owen Wilson), or anyone who could help him get back to his home.

Loki and the first version of Mobius seen in the television series became friends after having to work together in order to figure out where the missing members of the TVA went. But just when they knew they could trust each other, they were separated by Sylvie. The pair of time travelers have a very important mission in their hands, with infinite version of Kang ready to go to war for supremacy in the near future. The multiversal conflict was teased by He Who Remains before he was killed by Sylvie, and it could lead directly into the plot of the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Image via Marvel Studios

A Guest Star With Experience in the Multiverse

While most of the main cast from the first installment is expected to come back in the new episodes, there's one addition to the team who has plenty of experience with multiple realities. Ke Huy Quan joined the second season of Loki as a TVA worker, set to cross paths with Loki and Mobius as they try to figure out what's happening around them. The actor starred in last year's Everything Everywhere All at Once, a story about a broken family who heal their relationship by seeing different versions of themselves across the multiverse. His performance in that story allowed the actor to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

You can check out the new poster for Loki below, before the series returns to Disney+ on October 6: