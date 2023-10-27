The Big Picture Loki recruits new agents for the Time Variance Authority in the second season, as seen in the new poster, emphasizing the mission to maintain a single timeline.

Loki's new mission involves tracking down a variant of Kang the Conqueror to prevent the TVA's explosion and the impending multiverse war.

The second season introduces O.B., a technician who helps Loki figure out the issues with his time-travel glitches, while also exploring Loki's friendship with Mobius.

Disney+ has just released a new poster for the second season of Loki, showing the God of Mischief looking to recruit new agents for the Time Variance Authority. Tom Hiddleston returns to play the role he's mastered over the course of a decade, with this version of the Thor villain traveling through time and space while looking for answers. The new poster shows Loki convincing the viewer to join the organization designated to keep every event that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe within a single timeline, even if it means tearing apart branching realities.

The new episodes place Loki in a very complicated position, with him having to track down a new variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in order to prevent the TVA from exploding. However, he would soon learn that the variant he's been looking for has less experience than the one he met with Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) at the end of the previous season. Victor Timely doesn't know about the war that is about to deeply affect the multiverse, including the fact that the ones fighting will be multiple versions of himself. Loki will need all the help he can get on his new mission.

Developing a friendship with Mobius (Owen Wilson) wasn't easy for the God of Mischief, since he went to wanting to destroy New York City to becoming a part of the TVA relatively quickly. But thanks to a mutual understanding, the pair were able to use the best of their abilities to find out more about where the TVA came from. And now, it appears that they aren't alone, with the second season of the series adding O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) to the mix. The technician will use his extensive knowledge of TVA technology to figure out why Loki keeps glitching from the present into the past.

Image via Disney+

Loki's Mission to Save the TVA

After Loki was separated from Sylvie when the last season came to a close, the God of Mischief knew what he had to do next. He needed to warn everyone in the TVA that a major threat was coming from different corners of the multiverse, while he was unaware that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was already battling a variant of Kang before the rest of the multiverse found out what was going on. The current season of Loki is leading towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the next big MCU crossover currently scheduled to premiere on the big screen in 2026.

The second season of Loki premieres new episodes every Thursday night on Disney+. The season will conclude on November 9. You can check out the new poster below:

Image via Marvel