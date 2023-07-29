The Big Picture Season 2 of Loki premieres on October 6, 2023, with a new poster featuring Miss Minutes and multiple versions of Loki.

Time will once again be a significant theme in Season 2, following the introduction of alternate versions of Loki in Season 1.

Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki has become one of the MCU's most iconic characters, and the series has been praised by fans and critics alike.

We're counting down the minutes, Miss Minutes if you will, until everyone's favorite shape-shifting schemer returns to Disney+. And it appears that there are, oh, approximately 100,000 of them until Season 2 of Loki premieres on October 6, 2023. Ahead of the second season's long-anticipated release, Disney+ has just released the first poster for the season.

The new poster, released today, gives us a look at Loki in several of his different forms, from the God of Mischief that we all know and love to a few more sharply dressed of his personas. The poster shows the several Lokis running around the face of Miss Minutes, a cartoon clock, and a secondary character from the first season of the series. Interestingly, Miss Minutes has their eyes particularly set on Loki in his God of Mischief form.

A New Loki?

The first season had many big reveals for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the introduction of Kang the Conqueror, who is shaping up to be one of the MCU's next big bads. The series also introduced viewers to an alternate version of Loki, named Sylvie, who was created in a new timeline. It seems like time will once again be an ample theme in Season 2 of Loki, as evidenced by the new poster.

Image via Disney+

Played by Tom Hiddleston, the MCU's version of Loki has been one of the mammoth franchise's most iconic characters. He made his debut in the 2011 film Thor, where he played the villainous adopted brother to the heroic Thor. However, his character quickly became a fan favorite, with many followers of the franchise gravitating toward Hiddleston's magnetic performance. Since his debut, he has become more of a complicated character, with one the MCU's best redemption arcs.

It was simply a matter of time before Hiddleston got his own title and for some, the series came long overdue when it premiered in 2021. The series was met with praise from both fans and critics and featured a star-studded cast including the likes of Owen Wilson as Morbius. The series was one of the first Marvel series to be released to Disney+, following WandaVision and The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Now Loki Season 2's release comes in an entirely different Marvel landscape. Disney+ is replete, even overflowing with Marvel content. Will Season 2 of Loki be able to make the same impression as Season 1?

You'll have to wait until October 6, 2023, to see. Check out the new poster below: