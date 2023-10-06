Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest show has only just begun, there is, in fact, an end-credits scene at the end of Loki Season 2's premiere episode. It's a somewhat surprising development given how post-credits scenes for Marvel shows typically come at the very end of the series, if at all. The end-credits sequences of Disney+'s Marvel shows have proven to be typical to predict, with some sequences appearing in the penultimate episode like Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Some recent Disney+ shows don't even feature any end-credits scenes, with Secret Invasion forgoing any post-credits sequences.

With a show as famously complex and mysterious as Loki is, we wouldn't dare spoil what the latest chapter of Loki Laufeyson's (Tom Hiddleston) story entails for those who have yet to watch the debut episode. However, we can tell you if there is something during the debut episode's credits, whether it's essential to watch, and a general sense of what you can expect to see from the first-ever Season 2 of an MCU series.

Is the Mid-Credits Scene of 'Loki' Season 2's Premiere Essential Viewing?

Since this sequence occurs so early in Loki's second season, the mid-credits scene of Season 2 Episode 1 likely won't be 100% essential viewing. Like most end-credits sequences in the MCU, the mid-credits scene teases the fate of an established character and where (or rather, when) we can expect to see them next. There are even a few subtle nods to the history of Marvel Comics that hardcore fans will likely pick up one. In short, the mid-credits scene of Loki Season 2's premiere is not essential, but it still has enough relevant info and Easter eggs to keep fans interested.

What is 'Loki' Season 2 About?

The second season of Loki picks up right where Season 1 left off, following the death of the timekeeper, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the hands of Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino). The terrifying timekeeper's death opens the floodgates that is the Marvel Multiverse, creating an infinite number of timeline strands that contain an infinite number of He Who Remains' variants, one of whom is the Multiverse Saga's big bad, Kang the Conqueror. As Loki falls through time, he ends up back in an alternate version of the TVA, one where his companions don't know who he is and He Who Remains is revered as some sort of god.

Season 2 sees Loki reunite with his staunch allies in Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and a new friend named O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) try to navigate a TVA where multiple timelines exist. Loki's ultimate hope is to find out what happened with Sylvie and where in the multiverse she could possibly be. However, Loki also needs to warn the TVA about the incoming threat of He Who Remains and his army of variants, as they run the risk of ripping this new multiverse to shreds.

