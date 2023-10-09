The God of mischief is the king of Disney+ these days. That’s right, Loki season 2 debut has lured in north of 10 million views within its first three days (10.9M to be precise). The second installment of Loki premiered on October 5. Hitting this interesting mark makes Loki the 2nd most-watched show of the year on Disney+, as reported by Deadline — with The Mandalorian taking the lead with its third season which premiered back in March.

While rolling out viewership stats hasn’t been a norm with streaming services, the trend has recently caught up. In the age of streaming, Disney counts a view as total stream time divided by runtime — a metric that Netflix also embraces now. Earlier this year, Disney+ also revealed in-depth stats for Peter Sohn’s Elemental which pulled in a whopping 26.4 million views in its first four days.

‘Loki’ is the First MCU Show to Get a Second Season

Image via Disney+

Loki’s audience is particularly strong because when the first season premiered, the show instantly became Marvel’s most successful series on Disney+. This is primarily because the show gives home to the multiverse narrative, and explains the complex hows, whys, and buts of the MCU as we currently know it. It does that while pulling audiences that were waiting to get another high after the Avengers: Endgame and answers they couldn’t get from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. All these factors paved the way for Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson (as Mobius), to become the first MCU show to get a second season.

The same audience is now back for Season 2 as the ending of Loki Season 1 basically explained how the whole multiverse saga began. When the show first premiered in June 2021, Loki drew viewers from 890k households and continued to break records all season long. Strong reception of Season 2 from the get-go could mean glad tidings for the upcoming episodes — Loki ended its Season 1 run with the finale pulling in around 1.9 million viewers in the U.S.

Loki streams every Thursday on Disney+ and will continue its run through November 9.