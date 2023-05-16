The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got more exciting. Fans can soon embark on another voyage across time with the God of Mischief as the official Marvel Studios Twitter page has revealed that the second season of Loki will debut on Disney+ on October 6, just in time for the Halloween season. The season will feature six episodes and will be released weekly, following the traditional Disney+ streaming model.

In traditional Marvel Studios fashion, specific details on what to expect from the show's latest season remain under wraps. However, series producer Stephen Broussard previously said that the show would continue the character's journey to becoming a hero. Now with a release date set in stone for later this Fall, fans don't have to wait too long before continuing on the titular character's journey when it hits the streaming service.

The first season of the series ended on a big cliffhanger following the introduction of Kang the Conqueror, who recently kicked off Phase Five in his cinematic debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. After the death of He Who Remains, chaos has ensued within the various timelines of the multi-verse, which could lead to a thrilling second installment of the beloved series. Tom Hiddleston returns to the titular role alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, and Owen Wilson. Sophia Di Martino will reprise her role as Sylie alongside Tara Strong as Miss Minutes and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, who will have a much more significant role this time around.

'Loki' Season 2 Continues Marvel's Dominance on Disney+

The release of the second season of Loki continues Marvel's reliance on Disney+ to expand its ever-growing story, following hit shows such as Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Ms. Marvel. However, this is only the beginning, as other series in store include Echo, which will serve as a spin-off of the titular character introduced in Hawkeye. The show will debut on Disney+ later this year on November 29 and will be binge-released with all episodes. Additional shows for fans to keep an eye out for include Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Daredevil: Born Again is also set to debut for Marvel's latest phase, but production is currently on hold with the WGA's strike in full steam. Despite some delays, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still has much in store as the franchise continues to expand in new directions.

Loki Season 2 debuts exclusively on Disney+ on October 6. Check out the official trailer for the acclaimed series below.