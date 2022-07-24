Doctor Strange may have been tasked with dealing with a multiverse of madness, but Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) was faced with a multiverse of trouble when Loki Season 1 came to a conclusion last year, leaving the God of Mischief back at the beginning at the TVA with a Mobius (Owen Wilson) who didn't even know who he was anymore, in the wake of Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) betrayal after killing Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors). With San Diego Comic-Con in full swing this week, Marvel Studios showed up with a glorious purpose to tease their upcoming slate of Phase 4 and Phase 5 projects, including Season 2 of Loki which is currently filming in London.

Beyond a few images from the set of Season 2 which showed Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie in mid-20th century attire outside of a McDonald's, little is known about where the Disney+ series will be headed as Loki deals with the fallout of Sylvie's deception and the TVA's meddlesome actions. Hiddleston, Wilson, and Di Martino are set to return, alongside Eugene Cordero and newcomer Rafael Casal.

With the recent premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, a lot of fans have been left wondering whether Loki and Thor may be reunited once again. Especially considering one of Thor's two Loki-related tattoos features a question mark after, leading us to speculate that he might believe his brother survived yet another death. Perhaps the second season of Loki will answer that question, though the TVA may have a thing or two to say about Loki getting free of the Sacred Timeline again.

Fans will no longer have to wonder when the trickster god will return to TV screens. At Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige was joined by a veritable who's-who of Marvel creators and actors to unveil the studios upcoming plans for Phase 4 and Phase 5.

While the timeline in the MCU may no longer be sacred, if the timelines shown at the convention are anything to go by, Loki will arrive back on Disney+ in Summer 2023, placing it somewhere in the middle of Phase 5, which, it was also announced at the panel, will cap things off with a Thunderbolts movie.

Relive the magic of Loki's glorious purpose with the trailer from Loki Season 1 below: