The Big Picture Loki's second season will return him to the Time Variance Authority to explore the limits of their abilities to prevent the multiverse from branching out.

Kevin Feige praises Tom Hiddleston's evolution from a recurring villain to a beloved hero throughout the Marvel franchise.

Loki and Mobius team up to track down the Loki variant and face the biggest threat the MCU has seen since Thanos. Season 2 premieres on October 5.

The second season of Loki will take the titular character back to the Time Variance Authority, the organization formerly responsible for keeping the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe within a single timeline before that changed at the end of the first season of the series. Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief, in an adventure that will expand upon the limits of what the TVA agents could do in order to keep the multiverse from branching out. Some familiar faces will be coming back in the new episodes, ensuring Loki completes his new purpose.

In a new featurette released by Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige can be seen discussing the legacy Loki has created during the decade he's been a part of the franchise. While praising Hiddleston's evolution across the years, the man behind the MCU reminds audiences how far the character has come since he was introduced in the first Thor movie in 2011. Loki went from being a recurring villain in the franchise to one of its most beloved heroes, proving that he could be redeemed after unleashing an army of aliens on an unsuspecting New York City during the events of The Avengers.

The new life Loki found for himself when he was taken to the TVA while the Avengers were busy on a time-traveling mission allowed him to meet Mobius (Owen Wilson). As one of the most respected agents in the powerful organization, Mobius was authorized to oversee Loki while he helped the TVA track down Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino). After the events of the first season, the Loki variant is on the loose, and while the new version of Mobius isn't the one Loki knew during previous episodes, there might be a chance for the God of Mischief to convince the detective to help him track her down.

The Beginning of the Kang Dynasty

Image via Disney+

Loki is coming back because the fate of the multiverse is at stake. In the final episode of the first season, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) warned Loki and Sylvie that if he happened to be killed, his variants would come from different timelines to start a war for supremacy. Sylvie wasn't going to take any more chances with the man who had ruined her life, so she decided to kill him anyway and deal with the consequences of it later on. In the upcoming season, another variant of the character named Victor Timely has appeared in the past, prompting Loki and Mobius to go hunting for the biggest threat the MCU has faced since Thanos (Josh Brolin).

You can check out the new featurette from the second season of Loki below, before the series returns to Disney+ on October 5: