The Big Picture The risk of "spaghettification" in the latest episode of Loki jeopardizes all existence if Loki and his friends can't stop it.

Spaghettification is not exclusive to Loki and has been mentioned before in the MCU, possibly representing the unraveling of reality caused by incursions.

Everything turning into spaghetti might be a consequence of the absence of the Temporal Loom, spreading temporal radiation through all timelines and putting them in danger of being spaghettified.

Loki is now in the endgame leading up to its season finale next week, and it just keeps getting better. This week's episode, "Science/Fiction," sees Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) time-slipping problem return after the implosion of the Temporal Loom at the TVA. With every one of his friends sent back to their pre-TVA lives as variants in branched timelines with no recollection of what happened, he now has to get the whole band back together, otherwise, all existence may end up being turned into spaghetti. Yes, the risk of "spaghettification" is real, and not even Guns N' Roses could imagine a worse spaghetti incident.

What happens in "Science/Fiction" is not the first time we've seen or heard about things being turned into spaghetti, though. In Episode 4, "Heart of the TVA," Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) volunteers to help fix the Temporal Loom and shoot the Throughput Multiplier into it to avoid the meltdown, but, as soon as he steps out the door, he is instantly turned into spaghetti. It's a gruesome fate for the Kang variant, which now threatens all reality should Loki and his friends fail to stop it. We don't even know how to stop it, as the series is all over the place at this point, but we do know what this whole spaghettification thing is all about.

What Exactly Is Spaghettification in 'Loki' Season 2?

Although impactful, the idea of everything turning into spaghetti is something that has been alluded to in the Season 2 premiere, "Ouroboros." Back then, Loki's time-slipping had become a big problem, as he just couldn't stop it from happening every few minutes. To fix it, Mobius (Owen Wilson) takes Loki to see Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) at the Repairs and Advancements division, where O.B. tells them that time-slipping has no cure and that it wasn't even supposed to be happening at the TVA. He could work something out by extracting Loki's temporal aura in order to pull him from time and fix him in one place for good.

To achieve that, though, Mobius has to approach the Temporal Loom and expose himself to all the temporal radiation in that room, which could peel his skin off and, with more exposure, even turn him into spaghetti. That's what happens when people approach black holes, too, as O.B. explains, implying that black holes have the same kind of temporal radiation as the Temporal Loom and, thus, in the cosmic arena of the MCU, could probably act as jumping points between timelines — but we digress.

The idea of spaghettification is not exclusive to Loki and the MCU, though, and has been around for quite some time, albeit in less funny variations. The visual representation of things being unmade into threads speaks to the notion that reality is made of fabric, which can be pierced and torn depending on how much strain is put onto it. In Greek mythology, for example, there are the Fates, three entities that weave the destinies of humanity in a tapestry — similar to what the Time Keepers were said to do in Season 1 before Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) uncovered the fact that they were actually robots filling in for He Who Remains (also Majors).

In a more MCU-based approach, the spaghettification effect can also be the ultimate consequence of incursions. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's explained that incursions are what happens when two different universes (or timelines) collide, resulting in the destruction of one or both of them. In that sense, the spaghettification could be the unraveling of the threads that make the fabric of reality caused by multiple incursions, now that the Temporal Loom can't weave them together anymore.

Can the MCU Explain Why Everything Is Turning Into Spaghetti?

It was extremely sad watching everyone being turned into spaghetti in "Science/Fiction," especially after Loki's effort to get the TVA band back together. Sylvie's scene in her timeline is particularly impactful, almost comparable to Annihilation's fungus in the Alex Garland movie with everything getting unmade in a gradual explosion of color and then becoming a dark nothingness. The Velvet Underground's song "Oh! Sweet Nuthin'" makes it all the more dramatic to watch, as does Di Martino's desperate acting and the excellent CGI work at Marvel (one of the few great ones post-Avengers: Endgame, by the way). But why is all that happening? Shouldn't the implosion of the Temporal Loom mean that all the branched timelines get to exist freely?

Well, in principle, yes. It makes sense, as the Temporal Loom's role was to get all those branched timelines and tie them into one main knot, the Sacred Timeline. But, following the logic in O.B.'s spaghettification explanation back in the season premiere, the absence of a Temporal Loom to do that would imply massive quantities of temporal radiation being spread through all existence. There was already a lot of radiation before He Who Remains died and the multiverse began to unravel, but the Loom's job was to deal with that, so okay. Now, though, there's nothing to contain it anymore, so all this radiation is being spread through all timelines. It's weird to imagine the Temporal Loom with all the little streaks of bright light being tied neatly into a single rope of energy, but every one of those streaks of light is also a timeline, where people actually exist and live. They are all protected by the TVA and its people and devices. Remember how sad it was when General Dox (Kate Dickie) and her TVA Hunters tried to prune as many branches as they could in Episode 2, "Breaking Brad," and everyone watched in horror as it happened? Same thing, but now on a much larger scale, as temporal radiation can reach even where Dox's Hunters couldn't.

Literally, everything that ever was, is or will be is in danger of spaghettification unless Loki and the TVA gang can figure out a way to make it stop and save all timelines. How that could be is a mystery, because whole timelines are being spaghettified and removed from time. It would take a huge Temporal Aura Extractor to prevent all that, which is just not feasible. Or maybe it is?

The Answer to Spaghettification Could Lie in 'What If...?'

When Sylvie's timeline is spaghettified, all the spaghetti threads eventually fade, and it all returns to nothing. It would be tragic if it turns out that's really what happens, but if there's one thing Loki has taught us, it's that time doesn't work the way we thought it did. The TVA exists separately from time, He Who Remains lived in the Citadel at the End of Time, and there's even a Void at the End of Time, where all pruned things that are removed from the Sacred Timeline go.

The Void at the End of Time is actually one of the possibilities of what happens after spaghettification: everything is sent there, basically becoming trash. We know the place to be a massive junkyard, where Loki variants run amok trying to run the place and bend everything to their will to achieve their "glorious purpose." The whole thing is pretty much endless, but there's one entity that actually does rule the Void — Alioth. He's the being that helped He Who Remains win the Multiversal War, and feeds off time and space themselves. When something is sent to the Void and eaten by Alioth, that's when its existence ends for good.

When Victor Timely became spaghetti, people argued that his aura could've been spread throughout the multiple timelines and that this could have been a consequence of spaghettification. That seems unlikely now because there simply is no Temporal Loom and timelines are literally fading away. So the likely possibility is that, once things are turned into spaghetti, they cease to exist. In the animated series What If...?, a Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) variant called Strange Supreme eventually consumes all reality in the hopes of trying to amass the power to revive his beloved Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). Eventually, that reality breaks and Strange is only able to preserve a small pocket of it, surrounded by never-ending nothingness. Of course, that result is the fate of only one timeline, but that nothingness can be the ultimate fate of everything that is spaghettified, too.

