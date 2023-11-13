Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Loki Season 2 finale.

The Big Picture Loki's character development throughout his series sets him apart as a compassionate and nuanced character, adding emotional weight to the story.

Unlike other superhero projects, Loki introduces new compelling characters rather than relying on cameos, giving the series its own unique identity.

Loki effectively utilizes the concept of the multiverse to explore themes of sacrifice, love, and personal choice, making it a standout in the superhero genre.

While one could point out the box office underperformance of The Marvels as the moment where “superhero fatigue” finally became real, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe box office disaster was hardly the first indication that the genre has been in dire need of reinvention. The MCU has suffered from a lack of stakes ever since the end of the “Infinity Saga” with Avengers: Endgame; there does not appear to be a whole lot of coherence or reason to invest in any of the new story arcs when so many of them are abandoned. The DC Universe hasn’t fared much better, as disappointing entries like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash have spent more time incorporating cameos than actually developing their central characters. Given this recent string of underwhelming projects, it's rather shocking that the second season of Disney+’s Loki is as good as it is. Loki isn’t just an outlier within a sea of forgettable content; it’s the pinnacle of the medium, and what other superhero films and shows should aspire to be.

Loki Develops as a Character Throughout His Series

The best superhero projects all succeed for the same reason: great characters. Whether it's Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine meeting his fateful end in Logan, the most emotionally affecting moments in recent superhero projects have revolved around recurring characters that the audience has already spent time knowing and learning. There aren’t many characters that have changed as much as Loki. When Tom Hiddleston’s smirking “God of Mischief” first showed up in Thor and The Avengers, he was little more than an interchangeable antagonist. Loki has developed him into a more compassionate, understanding, and nuanced character without forgetting his roots.

Loki is simply a fun character to spend time with, but the series does not take Hiddleston’s charisma for granted. It’s not enough to simply bring back a familiar character without giving them a reason to be there. This isn’t the same Loki that developed as a hero of Asgard Thor: Ragnarok and sacrificed himself to ward off Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. This is the Loki from the alternate reality of Avengers: Endgame who was trying to take over New York City with his army of Chitauri in order to proclaim himself as the planet’s new ruler. Loki has done a great job at establishing genuine emotional weight within the series by giving Loki a chance to change the dark direction that he was going. Within the first episode of the series, Loki is presented with a vision by the Time Variance Authority that shows him how futile the rest of his life would have been. This sort of nuanced character arc is something that the superhero genre is severely lacking.

‘Loki’ Introduces New Characters Instead of Relying on Cameos

Many recent superhero projects have simply featured an overabundance of characters instead of actually narrowing their focus. While it was fun to see Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne show up in The Flash, it didn’t necessarily make Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) a more compelling character; similarly, the appearances by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Mrs. Marvel (Iman Vellani) didn’t change the fact that the MCU simply didn’t know what to do with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Loki was more intent on giving its titular character a new mission that was different from his past adventures and did not rely on supporting characters to generate fan enthusiasm.

Instead of drawing from the wider mythology of the MCU, Loki has done a great job at introducing new characters that are just as compelling as its hero. Loki was able to establish its own set of leads, and did not rely on knowledge of the rest of the MCU to function as a story. Owen Wilson’s Mobius was the perfect character to serve as Loki’s new ally. Mobius doesn’t have superpowers, has no “glorious purpose,” and desires little more than to live out his epic jet ski fantasy. Mobius couldn’t be any more different than Loki; even though he works for the Time Variance Authority, he’s really just an underline in a larger system. Although Loki doesn’t realize it at first, he’s also been a pawn within the larger scope of the MCU. This gives both Loki and Mobius something to prove; the fate of time and space falls into the hands of heroes who never expected to have that responsibility.

‘Loki’ Uses the Multiverse to Its Advantage

While the MCU, the DC Universe, and even the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series now have their versions of “multiversal” storytelling, the concept has rarely been used to do something other than pepper in cameos and refer back to older projects. Instead of relying on nostalgia, Loki challenged this notion by featuring an alternate version of Loki named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Having Loki form a romantic relationship with a version of himself was an interesting way for the series to analyze sexuality, self-love, and the value of personal choice. There’s reason to invest in Sylvie’s mission to stop He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), even if it could potentially bring an end to the universe. In Loki, characters are more complex than simply being “heroes” and “villains.”

The emotional investment that Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie generated made Loki’s second-season finale one of the most poignant superhero stories in quite some time. While self-sacrifice isn’t a new concept for the MCU, it was powerful to see Loki find a new purpose as the new overseer of the various branches in the timeline. Loki went from being a selfish villain to being perhaps the most important character in the entire Marvel universe. While Loki may have been first considered to be a niche project, it's set a precedent for the best that the superhero genre can be.

