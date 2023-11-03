The Big Picture Season 2 of Loki explores the aftermath of the fight at the Citadel at the End of Time and the differing headspaces of Sylvie and Loki.

Sylvie wants a simple life and is in denial about the fact that her created life is gone, while Loki is still grappling with his feelings.

Despite their current disagreements, the relationship between Sylvie and Loki is seen as messy and emotionally true, with their romantic connection not being neat and tidy.

Breakups, am I right? Never an easy thing to go through, extra tricky when you're both gods of chaos and mischief stuck on opposing sides of a fight involving multiverses, branched timelines, and omniscient beings. At least, this is the dilemma facing Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in the Disney+ series Loki, having spent most of Season 2 at odds. But don't worry Sylki fans, this new dynamic is all part of the plan.

In a new interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, head writer Eric Martin broke down just what is going on with Sylvie in Season 2, sharing that she and Loki have both come out of their fight at the Citadel at the End of Time in very different headspaces:

"I think everything goes back to last season. I think we are still working through that fight they add at the Citadel at the End of Time. And which one of them was right. Is one of them right? Is it that simple? And I think Sylvie went off– It's like, they had a breakup, and Sylvie went off and she does her thing. Loki still kind of in it. He's like, pining but like, I don't know, not quite sure where he is. And Sylvie, she's had a rough ride. She just wants a simple life. And when he walks into that McDonald's, that look on Sophia's face, it's just– Sophia just nails it there. Because I think what Sylvie is feeling is just like, on some level, she knows the life she's created there, is nuked. It's not going to ever be what it was these past eight months she has been living down there, and she has created a life. And I think she's in denial from that point on of like, "I can go back, I can go back." And then we get into [Episode] 5, and, it's like, you can't go back. It's not there in the way you wanted it to be. It's not going to be there for anyone. And so I think it's just all a complicated mess of emotions."

While Sylvie and Loki's time spent together has been sadly lacking this season — nothing quite reaching the highs of that fight against the Timekeepers guards or the sweeping kiss in the Citadel — its undertandable how something like a total breakdown of the timeline could come between two such steadfast allies. With only one more episode left this season, and things seemingly more chaotic than ever, only time (hah) will tell if these two will once again see eye to eye.

So, Is Sylki Romantic?

In short, yes. At least that's how Martin sees it, particularly with how their relationship has played out this season. While the first season saw them finding common ground, then common cause, and finally ending on a bittersweet kiss, Season 2 puts them at such odds, it's hard for "Sylki" fans not to lose hope. But as far as Martin is concerned, things are not over between the gods of mischief, adding:

"And then you get these two together, and they're this couple that like never quite got there and they're still working things out. And I think it's just messy and emotionally true. And it's not quite neat and tidy. That's what I like about romance. It's never neat and tidy."

Loki airs new episodes every Thursday on Disney+, and in addition to Hiddleston and Di Martino also stars Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Ke Huy Quan, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

