The Big Picture Loki and Sylvie's romance drove the events of Loki Season 2, even as it had a bittersweet conclusion, with their deep emotions and personal growth playing a significant role.

The life-or-death consequences of Season 2 left less time for cute and cuddly moments, but their relationship remained just as romantic and realistic.

The creative team aimed for authenticity in portraying the messy aspects of their relationship, prioritizing personal growth over a forced happy ending.

When Loki Season 2 came to an end, it was with a finale that was equal parts epic and heartbreaking. After slipping back and forth through time in an effort to save the universe, and faced with the prospect of having to kill Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ultimately decides to shoulder the burden himself. He takes on all the branches of time, and ends the series alone, at the End of Time, on a throne at last, and single-handedly responsible for keeping all of space-time intact. Good news for the universe as a whole, bad news for Loki and Sylvie's doomed romance. Because for as much time as they spent apart in Season 2, in the eyes of the creative team, it was Loki and Sylvie's romance that drove the events of Season 2 to their bittersweet conclusion.

In an interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, executive producer Kevin Wright disagreed with the suggestion that their relationship was less important in the second season, saying:

"I would disagree with the assessment that we downplayed the relationship. They may not be stopping to kiss. Everything is driven because of the deep emotions that these two people have for one another. Everything that happens this season, I think, is still a ripple effect from Sylvie feeling deeply wounded and saying like, “why aren't we seeing this the same way?” This person is probably the first person in her life she ever opened up to. And Loki trying to get this person who he's seeing is making the same mistakes that he made in the MCU 10 years ago, going down these blind paths of vengeance and anger and all this, and he's trying to prevent this person from going down that path, because he deeply loves them and cares about them."

For Wright, the life-or-death, timeline-spanning consequences of Season 2 meant there was less time for the cute and cuddly moments, but that doesn't mean their relationship is any less romantic:

"You get that in Season 1 because they get stuck on a train together on Lamentis and you get to have that romantic moment, because two characters who at that moment can't stand each other, then have to spend an afternoon together, and an evening on the train. Or they get stuck in the void together. They just don't have those moments to get on the same page [in Season 2.]"

Sylki's Bittersweet Ending Kept Things "Realistic"

Image via Disney+

For as much as Wright sees the plot of Season 2 as stemming directly from how much Loki and Sylvie care about each other, that's cold comfort to fans who were hoping to see the two gods of mischief ride off into the sunset together. For Wright, though, this is what made their romance more realistic, as he told Lacson:

"I think it felt natural, and more realistic, and messy, and I think that was our thing is like real relationships are messy. And we wanted to do that and not force something that felt inauthentic just to like service fan dreams of seeing these two happy together. They both need a lot of personal work to get to a place where they could have a good relationship."

In addition to Hiddleston and Di Martino, Loki Season 2 also starred Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku. All episodes of are streaming now on Disney+.

