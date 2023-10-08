Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 1 of Loki.

The second season of Loki wastes no time in picking up where the first season left off, as Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief deals with the revelations of the Time Variance Authority's machinations and being pulled through various points in time. It also introduced yet another engaging character in the form of Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros — or "OB" for short — who attempted to try and find a way to stop Loki from getting dragged up and down the timeline. Throughout the Season 2 premiere, one question was on everyone's mind: what happened to Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino)?

The first season revolved around Sylvie and her attempts to outrun the TVA; during Loki's encounters with her it was revealed that the agency's members were plucked from various points in time and had their memory replaced. After an encounter with various other Loki variants, Loki and Sylvie came face to face with the TVA's mastermind, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). He offered them a choice: one of them could take his place and run the TVA. This immediately led to a fight between Loki and Sylvie, with Sylvie shoving him through a time door at the last second and supposedly killing He Who Remains. Her whereabouts have been unknown...until now.

In a post-credits scene from Loki Season 2, Sylvie walks through a time door into 1982 and into a McDonald's...in Broxton, Oklahoma. Beyond the obvious product placement, Broxton has been a major focus in the Thor comics. Not only did it serve as the home to the God of Thunder and his fellow Asgardians, but it also influenced Thor's direction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Broxton Became A Home For The Gods In An Influential Thor Comics Run

Broxton became the home of Thor during J. Michael Straczynski's run on the title, which saw the Odinson break the cycle of Ragnarok. Resurrected, Thor summoned his home of Asgard and left it to hover over Broxton. Very soon the other Asgardian gods returned to their home, and it became a thriving metropolis once more. That came to an end with the Siege storyline from Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel. Norman Osborn, the former Green Goblin, sought to invade Asgard and consolidate his power as the then-head of superhuman security — leading to conflict with Marvel's heroes. In desperation, Osborn commanded the Sentry to bring Asgard crashing down to Earth.

In Fear Itself, Odin commanded the Asgardians to return to the new city of Asgardia, leaving Broxton behind. Thor would return in the Thor: God of Thunder series when he learned that the corporation Roxxon was pumping poison into the air. The God of Thunder would fight to save his home, eventually leaving his home of Bilskirnir for the inhabitants to utilize. But Broxton recently suffered a horrible fate when the God Tempest — the massive storm that powered Mjlonir — broke free from the hammer and razed the town.

Broxton's Influence Can Be Felt Throughout The MCU

Various elements from Straczynski's run made it into the Thor films; in fact, Straczynski even provided a treatment for the film and cameos as a man who tries to lift Mjlonir when it falls to Earth in New Mexico. The idea of the Asgardians living on Earth was expanded upon in Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder when the remaining Asgardians took up residence in Norway following their decimation at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Straczynski also introduced the idea of Loki becoming a woman, with the God of Mischief stealing the body of Lady Sif. Loki plays upon this, as Sylvie's character incorporates elements of Lady Loki and Amora the Enchantress.

It remains to be seen how Broxton will play into the events of Loki's second season. But its appearance shows that Loki will continue to pull from Thor comics during its run — especially as scenes showcase Loki encountering Sylvie working at said McDonald's.

