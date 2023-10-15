Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 2.

Part of the thrill that made Loki Season 1 so beloved and successful was the introduction of a surprise character that no one knew would even be a part of the series. To say that character is a Loki Variant would technically be correct, but Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is pretty particular about not being referred to as a "Loki." Sylvie’s arrival threw us all for a loop when she entered the picture and changed everything for Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

The dynamic between Loki and Sylvie was a major highlight of the season, as we watched an odd but cohesive relationship sprout between the two — especially when Loki began to fall in love with his own variant. While their relationship is a point of contention among some viewers, it’s hard to argue that a narcissistic type like Loki wouldn’t fall for himself. Needless to say, it was hard to watch Sylvie push Loki through a Time Door at the End of Time, marking the last time we saw the two together before this season. While it was exciting to finally reunite in the Loki Season 2, Episode 2, it was arguably more satisfying to see the lengths Loki was willing to go to track her down.

Where Was Sylvie Hiding in 'Loki'?

Though we see her for all of two seconds during an inexplicable and yet-to-be-explored moment in the Season 2 premiere, it is revealed that Sylvie has found refuge in 1982 Broxton, Oklahoma working at McDonald’s. She is happy with her new life flipping burgers, a major change of place after killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the Kang variant responsible for the creation of the TVA, and the concept of the Sacred Timeline. She doesn’t seem to have any desire to track down Loki or the TVA, as she assumes she has accomplished her goal by killing He Who Remains. But as she was warned, killing He Who Remains will only throw the timeline into unregulated chaos and bring forth the arrival of even worse Kang variants. While Sylvie is busy telling McDonald’s customers that the ice cream machine is broken again, Loki is on a desperate hunt to track her down, stopping for nothing.

Loki and Mobius Continue To Bond During Their Search for Sylvie

After Time-Slipping to a freak incident in the future, Loki sees Sylvie at the TVA prying open elevator doors before he is pruned from behind by someone or something. While he likely was already eager to track down Sylvie, there is now an added sense of urgency for Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) to figure out that event before it happens. And it isn't just Loki and Mobius who are racing to track down Sylvie, the TVA are also on a mission to find her too (or so we are led to believe), and things won’t go in Sylvie’s favor if the TVA find her first.

The search for Sylvie leads Loki to old habits and trickery we haven’t seen the likes of since Thor: Ragnarok. However, this time his mischievous behavior is played close to the vest and while he makes it appear like he’s still a wild card willing to do anything to find her, it’s all been well-coordinated between him and Mobius as is evident by their elaborate tag-team interrogation of Brad (Rafael Casal). Loki utilizes the same demeanor and attitude we saw him exhibit in earlier MCU films during his villain days, but instead of using his tactics to harm, he’s using them out of love. It is exciting to watch Loki using his wit and trickery for good, and provides a glimpse at just how much he could do as a hero. He even admits to Mobius that his actions during the events of The Avengers weren’t tactical and that “he lost it.” Having this reflection only solidifies his development and invests us in his hunt for Sylvie.

When he finally does find her at her rural McDonald’s, it is, as Brad Wolfe describes it, a “tense” moment. The two stare at each other long enough for us to remember all the events they have been through together. Rushing through apocalypses, uncovering the TVA’s darkest hidden secrets, and traveling to the literal End of Time to take on an incomprehensibly powerful Kang variant really bonds you, and the sentiment can be seen through their shared silence. Sylvie isn’t too happy to see Loki again and begrudgingly uses her short break to hear him out, but that spark between the two is still there, even if Sylvie refuses to admit it.

Once the two reunite, it’s clear that Loki’s journey to find Sylvie is simply more fulfilling than their reunion in any timeline could ever be. His tactics and raw, infallible ambition during his search for her demonstrate more than words ever could. Loki is often perceived as someone absolutely untrustable, but as we’ve seen with Mobius, if you give the God of mischief a bit of trust, there is no length he won’t go for you. Sylvie may have hurt him, and it is still to be seen if that scar will ever heal, but Loki remains devoutly loyal nonetheless.

Sylvie Returns to the TVA in 'Loki'

Despite her newfound happiness, there is a major problem with Sylvie’s life. As she soon finds out by enchanting a nervous Brad, it is revealed that General Dox (Kate Dickie) and a select amount of rogue TVA hunters have set out on an unauthorized mission to prune every branched timeline. And Sylive’s new life in Broxton just so happens to be on its own branched timeline, which could be pruned at any given moment, killing them all instantaneously. Back in Season 1, the idea of pruning a timeline like the one Sylvie lives in now would be seen as strictly procedural and no tears would be lost as it was never supposed to exist and would preserve the Sacred Timeline. But things have changed and, as it turns out, branched timelines hurt no one but host billions like Sylvie and her McDonald’s co-workers.

To further illustrate just how brutal the genocidal mission Dox has sent her hunters on, we get to briefly meet Jack (Jack Cunningham-Nuttall), Sylvie’s teenage manager. He has a mom who picks him up from work and an entire life ahead of him. For Jack, he’ll just show up for another shift at McDonald’s completely unaware that his life and the lives of everyone on his timeline could be upended in mere seconds.

The introduction of a random person on a branched timeline like Jack helps further develop Sylvie’s character as it motivates her to take action — to return to Loki for help, in order to keep him and other innocent lives at stake safe, even though she doesn’t want to. Similar to Loki’s journey to find her, Sylvie’s quest to protect her new branch and others like it will likely bring out the best of her character and allow her to see her past mistakes, like shutting out Loki from her life. The two may be in an awkward place now, but opposites attract and so do mischievous scamps.