It's almost time to return to the Time Variance Authority, with the second season of Loki lurking right around the corner. The Disney+ series has launched a new teaser, including bits of new footage that will set the tone for the return of Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief. No one will be safe when a strange event begins pulling Loki through time, and with him needing to get to the bottom of the mystery before moving on to a bigger mission, the new episodes of the show are ready to introduce new questions that need to be answered. But the protagonist of the story needs to hurry up, because the biggest threat in the franchise has him on his sights.

In the final episode of the previous season, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the variant of Kang the Conqueror who was keeping the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe within a single timeline. With the protector of continuity gone, every single Kang variant is now free to roam the multiverse, taking over any reality they see fit for their plans. And based on the post-credits sequence seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Loki has already found another variant of the most powerful villain in the franchise.

Victor Timely is the name a variant of Kang the Conqueror gives to himself when he travels into the distant past to become successful by introducing technology from the future to people who have never seen it before. While Victor's motives are yet unclear in the new episodes of Loki, the protagonist and Mobius (Owen Wilson) will have a hard time with convincing everyone around them that the man they consider an inventor is actually a threat. Lucky for them, the new season will provide them with a new ally in the fight against the villain from a different universe.

Ke Huy Quan Joins the MCU

OB, the TVA technician who knows everything about each device that's used in the organization, will be portrayed by Ke Huy Quan. After exploring a different multiverse in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the actor will join Hiddleston and Wilson in a new set of adventures across time and space. There were a lot of lingering plot lines open when the first season of Loki concluded, leaving the door wide open for the upcoming episodes to deal with any of them. Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is still trying to discover who she actually is, and Sylvie is looking for a new for herself after getting rid of the person who tormented for years.

You can check out the new teaser for the second season of Loki below, before the show returns to Disney+ on October 5: