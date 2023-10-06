Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Loki season 2.

After two years of waiting for his return, Loki is back on Disney+ with new episodes about the titular character's journey in the Time Variance Authority. The multiverse is in danger after Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) allowed multiple timelines to exist at the same time, and only a limited group of people are able to do anything about it before it collapses. But even with the fate of multiple realities at stake, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has to deal with a much more personal problem that has no apparent solution. The God of Mischief now suffers from a severe case of time-slipping, and if no one helps him, he could be consumed by time itself.

What Is Time-Slipping?

The first season of Loki introduced audiences to a wide variety of concepts that had never been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before, but time-slipping wasn't one of them. As seen in the premiere episode of Season 2, time-slipping occurs when a person is pulled through time against their will and without the use of technology. With Loki constantly being thrown across different moments and realities through what clearly looks like plenty of physical pain, it's evident that the condition is pretty dangerous and could lead to disastrous consequences.

After living through the traumatic events of the first season's finale, Loki has no idea why he's constantly going back and forward in time, and he'll look for help before he ends up in a reality far worse than his own. His reliable friend Mobius (Owen Wilson) can't give him the answers he needs, but the seasoned TVA agent will reveal that he knows someone who might: A new character played by one of the lead stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once, who knows a thing or two about what goes on in the Time Variance Authority.

O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) knows how every piece of technology used in the TVA works, meaning that he could probably hold the answers to Loki's condition. After all, if someone knows how to operate the machines used in the agency, that would probably be the person who could guide others when it comes to the side effects of using such unpredictable devices. But when Loki and Mobius arrive at the friendly technician's office, they are told the God of Mischief's condition is worse than initially expected, and that it could mean a quick death for the character if it isn't resolved quickly.

Why Is Time-Slipping So Dangerous?

Loki's predicament is revealed to be different from similar cases, particularly because the protagonist of the show is able to time-slip inside the walls of the TVA. According to O.B., time-slipping is only possible if the subject currently finds themselves within a timeline, making Loki's situation confusing to him. Since the Time Variance Authority is outside the limits of time and space, Loki shouldn't even be physically able to time-slip while in the building. The fact that he is could mean something more sinister is at play in the second season of the series about one of the MCU's most iconic characters.

After Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) left the TVA to look for the creator of the organization, the team of agents in charge of taking care of the timeline haven't been able to restore order in their office. Since Loki is the only person in the agency who knows about He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and the potential damage his variants can do to the multiverse, he can't be lost to time without warning everyone else about what's about to rock the foundation of the entire MCU. The fate of multiple realities rests on the shoulders of a person who can't stand still in a single moment in time.

In addition to the unpredictability brought to Loki's life by the time-slipping attacks, it changes the way the protagonist of the story moves across the timeline. As seen in Avengers: Endgame, time travel in the MCU couldn't affect a person's own past, creating a different reality when a decision was taken while in a different moment instead. But Loki's time-slipping is the only case in the entire franchise where a character has been able to go back within his own timeline, making it possible for Loki to directly interact with his own past.

An Even Bigger Threat Lies Ahead in 'Loki' Season 2

The final episode of Loki's first season finally revealed who was behind the creation of the TVA: an alternate version of Kang the Conqueror. Another version of the villain was seen earlier this year when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiered in theaters, giving viewers their first look at the potential the scientist has as a villain. Since Loki and Sylvie are the only ones who have been told about the multiversal war directly, they are the only people in the entire multiverse who have the slightest idea of how to defeat Kang.

Time-slipping allows Loki to directly interact with his own past and future, but with the condition only causing the character to move spontaneously around the timeline during a shorter duration, it won't be possible for him to give precise instructions of what to do to any of his alternate versions. Loki will have to get his priorities straight, with his declining health, the collapse of the TVA, and the imminent arrival of infinite Kangs all threatening the situation.

Even if Loki seems to have found a way to stop himself from being erased from existence (although we don't yet know who's responsible for pruning him in the series premiere), he still needs to come up with a plan to eliminate a threat he can't even begin to understand. He has seen what Kang the Conqueror is capable of, and what he has done to the TVA versions of different timelines. By the time Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres in theaters, Tom Hiddleston's character has to be ready for anything. It remains to be seen if the small crew of the TVA has a fighting chance or if they will lose a battle before it even begins.

