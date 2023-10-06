The Big Picture The second season of Loki picks up right where the first season left off, allowing for rich character drama and immediate continuation of the story.

Sylvie's actions in the first season have consequences, as evil variants of He Who Remains begin to make their way into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki and Mobius enlist the help of O.B., a knowledgeable technician from the TVA, to investigate the ongoing mystery that surrounds them.

With the entire premise of Loki dealing with the concept of time travel, when a second season of the series was announced, there was uncertainty surrounding when the main characters would be seen again in relation to where they were during their last appearance. But the first episode of the second installment has revealed that the protagonist played by Tom Hiddleston will continue his adventures right where he left off, still in shock by Sylvie's (Sophia DiMartino) choice of sending him away. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub executive producer Kevin Wright talked about why the second season begins right after the events of the first:

"It helped us kind of start the structure in place, the snake eating the tail structure that we wanted for a full season, but also it was where a lot of really rich character drama was going to happen picking up in the immediate moment, not just for Loki, but also for Sylvie and the TVA. We didn't want to fast-forward any of that drama of Mobius and B-15 want to stop pruning, but this is a vast organization, and clearly, different people are gonna have different perspectives on the future of this. So it just revealed itself fairly organically pretty quickly."

When the first season came to an end, Sylvie killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the person in control of the TVA with several evil variants lurking in the shadows of other realities. One of these versions of the character was seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning that they were already starting to make their way to the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline thanks to DiMartino's character. If Loki wants to do something about the powerful villain and the potential he has for destruction, he knows that he needs to get all the help he can get.

Mobius (Owen Wilson) isn't only one of the most reliable agents working for the TVA, but he's also a good friend to Loki. Since the pair doesn't understand anything about where they need to go next, they'll look for one of the most intelligent characters in the entire Time Variance Authority. Played by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, O.B. is a technician with knowledge connected to every piece of technology used within the TVA. With the precise information O.B. can provide, Loki and Mobius will continue to investigate the season's big mystery.

The Future of the MCU

Image via Disney+

Regardless of what happens to the main characters of Loki by the time the credits roll on the second season, every superhero in the MCU will need to be careful with any variant of Kang they run into. Since the next big crossover event in the franchise is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it might be safe to assume that the most powerful protectors of the Earth will need to form a team once again in order to stop the multiple versions of the same threat that will be making their way to their reality. Time is running out for the MCU, and Loki's journey is the only hope everyone has of delaying the inevitable.

Loki Season 2 will air new episodes of Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET every Thursday.