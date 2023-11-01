The Big Picture Tom Hiddleston gifted Loki's composer Natalie Holt a book of poetry by T.S. Eliot, which inspired him for Season 2 of Loki.

The book of poetry, Four Quartets, explores themes of time, change, and the search for meaning, making it a fitting companion to Loki's character arc in the series.

Holt also had an on-screen role in Episode 3 of Loki Season 2, which helped her feel more bonded to the show and its characters.

Natalie Holt returns to Loki Season 2 after her acclaimed score lit up both the Disney+ series, and the internet, with her theremin-inspired work perfectly capturing the tone and the vibe of the Time Variance Authority in what many still consider to be Marvel's best television series. With the season two-thirds complete, Holt has been doing some media about her comeback to the series, as well as revealing that series star Tom Hiddleston bestowed upon her a special thank-you gift for her important role in the series when the two met up on set during filming of the series in London.

Speaking with Collider's Therese Lacson on returning to the show for its second season, Holt explained some of the differences involved in the process as well as revealing that she had been asked to have an on-screen role in episode 3 of the series, which sees Hiddleston and Owen Wilson's Mobius head to 1893 to track down Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and where they will encounter Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely, a variant of the evil Kang the Conqueror.

"It was just so nice. I loved it because I got asked to go on set and be a character in Episode 3. So yeah, it was just like I felt more bonded. I just feel so much part of the show and so fond of Loki, and like a relationship that builds up over time. Same producer and a lot of the same people on the team, as well, so I just felt like we got to do something that we were all really excited about, and then expand on it in Season 2, which was great."

Holt added that she got to talk in-depth with Hiddleston on-set and that the actor had made the kindest gesture of gifting her a book of poetry by T. S. Eliot which he had used as inspiration for the series, with the two meeting as Hiddleston was finishing shooting, but Holt was just beginning to work on the score for the series. "And on the set, when I was there in Pinewood filming, I got to chat to Tom. He was on the end of filming his part, and then I was starting the journey of the music, so we had this really lovely conversation," said Holt. "He gave me a book of poetry that had inspired him on Season 2. So, yeah, it was just great. He was saying, “Oh, I'd love to email you some thoughts that I've had, just if they might be useful.” She went on to say, "It's a T.S. Eliot book, the Four Quartets. It’s about time. Tom's a very thoughtful actor and thoughtful man, and I think he put so much into the character. He's a producer on the show, so just a big hand in how the show is, is due to Tom, I think."

How Does 'Four Quartets' Connect to 'Loki' Season 2?

Image via Disney+

Four Quartets is considered one of Eliot's major poetic works and is known for its philosophical and spiritual themes. The poems explore various aspects of human existence, time, history, and the search for meaning and spiritual enlightenment. Given Loki's character arc within the series, these themes are—pun intended—timely and resonant with the show. He, too, is a man, or a god, seeking to find the meaning and glorious purpose of his own life. Throughout Four Quartets, Eliot explores themes like time, change, and the cyclical nature of history. He reflects on the limitations of human perception and understanding, the search for inner peace and spiritual enlightenment, and the relationship between the individual and the universal. As Loki seeks to repair the damage done to the universe by one person—his own variant—Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), the poetry is a fitting companion to a story that is far deeper than it may appear on screen.

Loki Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Friday.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2

Watch on Disney+