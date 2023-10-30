Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers for Loki Season 2.

When it comes to characters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a leg up on its franchise peers. Not only does the comics-giant-turned-Hollywood-juggernaut boast a massive cast after 15 years of inundating the media landscape with superheroes, sidekicks, villains, and cameos, but said individuals have evolved multiple times over with a depth matched only by a book series as lengthy as, say, The Wheel of Time. Audiences spent a decade watching Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) make recompense for his mistakes and an overlapping decade with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he repeatedly realigned his purpose with the needs of the galaxy. The ambitious nature and successful longevity of Marvel's interconnected formula organically allows for better character growth than most film or television series can afford.

That said, to paraphrase Highlander out of context, there can be only one character who reigns supreme among the MCU's impressive pool. Appropriately enough given his goals and ego, that character is none other than the mercurial, ferociously charismatic Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Not only has the god of mischief been around practically since day one, Hiddleston's visceral one-man turn in The Avengers was enough of a threat to warrant Hollywood's first live-action superhero team-up. No easy task, that. In 2012, the feral yet shockingly vulnerable Loki helped shape the world's biggest franchise. In 2023, a different version, known as a variant is once again positioned at the forefront of the MCU's future through Loki Season 2 (which is, at the moment, the only Marvel series at Disney+ to be renewed past one season). All this begs the question: what makes Loki, this scraggily-haired, walking Merriam-Webster definition of "hot mess," so unbeatably unique? It's that arc.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Studio Disney+

Loki Has Always Been a Complex Character

Despite the trope's popularity, redemption arcs are notoriously difficult to accomplish and often unsatisfying in execution (see: Adam Driver's Kylo Ren). Both versions of Loki nailed their chameleon-esque atonement hard enough to drive said nail into the Earth's molten crust. The Sacred Timeline version of Loki and his Disney+ variant began with the same Shakespearian baseline, that of a loving but insecure sibling jealous of the favor paid to his older brother. Contrary to popular discourse, Loki's initial machinations in director Kenneth Branagh's Thor don't stem from nefarious intent. He genuinely believes Thor is too impulsive, hotheaded, and dangerous to rule Asgard. His plan isn't a coup for personal gain but to protect his people from potential war. If Loki earns Odin's (Anthony Hopkins) elusive respect along the way, he won't complain. It's convoluted to interrupt Thor's coronation through a fake alliance with Asgard's greatest enemy, but what is Loki if not labyrinthine?

Of course, what also is Loki if not a being cursed with perpetually terrible luck? When Loki learns the truth about his Frost Giant heritage, he's already in a fragile, frightened, and easily wounded place. An alternate timeline might see Loki accepting his biological birthright healthily, but if he didn't catastrophize the situation, there'd be no dramatic advancement. Positioning Loki, Thor's objective antagonist, as a tragic figure prone to terrible decision-making is heartbreakingly engaging. Allowing his desperate hunger for love to fester into vindictive, self-destructive hatred with a heaping of self-loathing is just as heartbreaking as well as narratively delicious. Assuming control of the throne in Thor is the nadir of a psychological spiral. He tries to destroy Jotunheim to prove his worth to Odin and remove the stain of his "monstrous" Frost Giant nature. "I never wanted the crown," he spits at Thor. "I only ever wanted to be your equal." So when Odin rejects his efforts, Loki tries to take his life. He's shattered enough to believe in no other recourse. When Loki reappears in Thor's end credits scene, it's a mystery and a promise: the creative team did something richly different, and here's its subsequent potential.

Quite intentionally, Thor charts its hero's origin story and the rise of said hero's best-beloved villain.Circa The Avengers, assuming Loki is a lost cause wouldn't be unwarranted. A broken young man has become a self-mythologizing zealot offscreen. Admittedly, this characterization doesn't track with the tragic figure Kenneth Branagh offered. Viewers must read between the lines of Joss Whedon's overly simplistic writing to see the raw heart at work. The Loki of Thor was never solely driven by a lust for power but by a deficit of love, both legitimate and manufactured in his mind. Through this lens — one bolstered by Tom Hiddleston's predatory but maliciously entertaining performance — his desire to rule Earth makes a kind of sense. The Avengers' Loki is a shattered echo of himself sustained by loathing. Even though this reading is conjecture based on the characterization Thor established, it's more structured and focused than Whedon's offering. Loki decimating Earth is a personal attack against the brother he believes abandoned him, not something born from inherent megalomaniacal desire. However, audiences interpret Loki in The Avengers, there's no doubt he evolved (or devolved) from one movie to the next.

Loki’s Successful Redemption Arc Kept the Character Interesting in the MCU

Angst doesn't excuse mass murder and planet-wise subjugation. "Cool motive, still murder," as Brooklyn 99 would quip. Nor does it justify Loki's lack of remorse in Thor: The Dark World. Yet Loki has never been as blasé as he feigns. He profoundly grieves Frigga's (Rene Russo) death because feeling deeply is Loki's strongest asset and his Achilles heel. In a less interesting story, Loki sacrificing himself to protect Thor and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in The Dark World would mark his story's conclusion; another redemptive death check marked off a fictional list somewhere. The chaotic god of subterfuge faking his death? That's exactly what a slithering, changeable snake would do.

Killing off a character is too easy. (See once more: Kylo Ren.) Leaving Loki alive after he manages a successful coup allows for a plethora of compelling story opportunities. Enter Thor: Ragnarok. Some might find Taika Waititi's comedic tones out of character for the Asgardian brothers, but Waititi's script slices to the heart of Thor and Loki's centuries-long bond with paper cut acuteness — a relationship that's complicated and tainted but grounded in love. Even considering their conflicts, Loki shouldn't be an evil character. Ragnarok grasps this, presenting a Loki who finally embodies mischief. He's a cunning survivor challenged to subvert expectations, and he does so with soaring eagerness. Becoming a hero means contending with self-reflection and attempting penance, and for Loki, what's more chaotic than that? It's impossibly satisfying to watch this character, at that time boasting a six-year history by Hollywood standards, actively choose to protect his people. By the film's conclusion, Ragnarok's Loki resembles a healed, tempered version of his younger self. That's a more rewarding turn than regurgitating the "Thor vs. Loki" dynamic, and an arc unique to Loki in the Marvel sphere.

By contrast, Loki's death in Avengers: Infinity War, although a convenient shorthand illustrating Thanos's (Josh Brolin) power, circles back to that dreaded area Thor: The Dark World avoided: an easy resolution bordering on cheap. The circumstances of his death feel manufactured for shock value instead of an organic extension. A villain's redemption followed swiftly by their heroic, sacrificial death is overdone enough to leave a sour taste in one's mouth. (Do I need to holler "Kylo Ren" into the abyss again?) A story where Loki explores the ramifications of his choice, doesn't stray from it, and makes broader amends had the potential to be compelling. For the original Loki to meet the end he does in Infinity War in service of the new Big Bad feels more egregious than fitting.

‘Loki’ Season 2 Lets the Character Continue Evolving

The Loki series makes good on the potential Avengers: Infinity War nullified. Admittedly, Season 1's aspirations suffered from Marvel's "six episodes per series" syndrome, which crushed the Variant Loki's evolution into weeks vs. 10 years and four movies. So far Season 2 favors plot mechanics over consistent character insight, but it reaffirms the series' thesis statement: exploring everything that makes Loki a beautifully complex figure. It's been a swifter journey to the same destination and then some, with Loki forging friendships with openly expressed affection. His debate with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) about the TVA in Season 2, Episode 4 ensures that his commitment to heroism isn't a flight of fancy to be carte blanche revoked. Quietly, without fuss and with sincerity, Loki admits that death, destruction, and hate aren't worth the fleeting satisfaction. Yes, the easier path is burning everything down in the rageful name of starting anew. Few know this more intimately than Loki. Yet he's capable of looking upon his past destruction and telling the vengefully-minded Sylvie that the harder decision — helping others and striving to fix broken things — is the right choice.

Realizing this marks a massive step for Loki's development, let alone his ability to admit it to another soul. And it wouldn't be meaningful without the 12 years audiences have spent watching his rollercoaster of change unfold. Spectacular Marvel characters still exist in their lexicon. None can duplicate what Loki achieved through sheer longevity, coincidence, and rich writing, though. The god of mischief is self-generating lighting in a bottle that's kept going instead of burning out. As long as Tom Hiddleston — the talent Loki's greatest success rests upon, who still gives his soul to the role — wants to participate and Loki's presence offers something to the Multiverse, this character could last another decade. His unconditional change of heart in Episode 4 proves that during a time when Marvel has reassessed their approach to future projects. No franchise character can achieve what Loki has, Marvel or otherwise. And wouldn't that please him?

