The return of the Time Variance Authority is approaching with a new teaser for the second season of Loki, featuring the titular character played once again by Tom Hiddleston is an adventure stranger than his previous one. After He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) was killed at the conclusion of the first season, his variants are ready to torment the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Loki has to stop the powerful villain before he takes over the multiverse. Fortunately, he won't be alone for the ride.

Mobius (Owen Wilson), the friendly TVA agent who helped the chaotic protagonist during his journey on the first season, will be back for the new episodes. But since Loki was thrown into a completely different timeline by the time the first installment came to a close, it's currently unknown if the Mobius seen in the new teaser is the one audiences know and love, or if it's a completely different version of the character. In addition to Wilson's return, Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast of the series in the role of Ouroboros, "OB", a TVA technician. This show has never lacked unconventional pairings for the adventures it follows.

The recently released teaser also deals with one of the major problems that will affect Loki when he returns to the small screen, as it appears that he's being pulled across time. If this variant of Loki really wants to warn the rest of the universe about Kang's presence, he needs to find a way to stabilize himself before he's taken to a time and place that doesn't allow him to come back to the TVA anymore. He will also need to team up once more with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) who betrayed him in Season 1's finale. It will be interesting to see how tha reunion will go.

The Fate of the Multiverse Is at Stake

While Loki didn't know it during the majority of the first season, his journey was always about finding a way to defeat Kang the Conqueror. Now that he is slightly more aware about the threat he's dealing with, he will do everything that's in his power to stop the mighty villain from taking advantage from the multiverse. But unfortunately for the God of Mischief, Kang was already the main villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and he is set to fight against Earth's mightiest heroes in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

