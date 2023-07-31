The Big Picture Loki and Mobius must chase down Sylvie and navigate the multiverse in Loki Season 2 while dealing with the consequences of her decision to kill He Who Remains.

New characters will join the cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands its multiversal arc in Phase 5.

Ke Huy Quan's TVA archivist is front and center in the brand-new trailer.

Oh, Sylvie. What fresh hell have you unleashed upon us all with your rage? That's the question that will soon be answered following our first look at the very eagerly anticipated second season of the Disney+ series, Loki, which premieres in the fall. Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief is back, alongside Owen Wilson's Mobius, and it looks like the pair of them have a lot of work ahead to try and handle the mess created by Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie—one of Loki's many multiversal variants. But the good news is they’ve got help in the form of Ke Huy Quan, the Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, who has also been cast as a Time Variance Authority archivist and appears in the trailer helping the pair navigate the dangers of the multiverse, in his charismatic and chaotic style.

The new trailer gives us a great look at the action to come in Season 2 as Loki and Mobius chase down Sylvie across the multiverse, while attempting to ward off the threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Sylvie's rash, emotive decision to kill He Who Remains, the guardian at the end of time, in the previous season's finale has come with consequences, both big and small. We also see a glimpse of new characters joining the fray as the Marvel Cinematic Universe ramps up its multiversal arc in Phase 5, which will ultimately lead to two new Avengers movies—The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

As the trailer also shows, Jonathan Majors returns as Victor Timely—the variant of He Who Remains who appeared in a post-credits sting at the tail end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While we all knew that Majors would be reprising the role in the series, it is still surprising to see him in the trailer, following his March arrest. It will be interesting to see how Season 2 sets up that Kang-filled future that Marvel changed all their plans for, and whether they plan to follow through with it now.

Image via Marvel Studios

Eight MCU characters were confirmed to return for Loki Season 2 in Marvel Studios' D23 footage and Feige announced in May 2022 that the "whole cast" of the first season would return. Viewers will get to see more of Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E.

Who's In the Confirmed Cast of Loki Season 2?

Joining the cast of Loki are some fresh faces for the MCU. Rafael Casal's unnamed "important role" in the season was officially announced in July. Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones) will also appear in an unspecified role in Season 2, speculated to be a villain. It's entirely possible that other Marvel characters could join the series along the way—or even variants thereof, reinforcing the multiversal theme. This would make sense, given the crucial role Loki Season 2 plays in the establishment of the Marvel Multiverse.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Check out the trailer below: