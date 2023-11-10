Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Loki.

The Loki Season 2 finale, entitled "Glorious Purpose," concluded in a suitably epic fashion. Faced with a seemingly unwinnable situation, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) risks his life to turn the TVA's Temporal Loom into something new. Instead of a failsafe designed to destroy every branching timeline except for the Sacred Timeline, Loki stabilizes the dying branches and changes the Loom into a tree of sorts — a Temporal multiverse tree, if you will. The god of mischief then takes He Who Remains' (Jonathan Majors) place as the guardian of time, isolating himself at the Citadel at the End of Time where Loki will, presumably, hold onto the branched timelines for eternity. His actions saved countless lives. Plus, Loki finally ascended to his throne, even if it cost him the company of his beloved friends.

Since the comic version of Loki was based on the figure from Norse mythology, the TVA tree might represent an important piece of Old Norse cosmology. The MCU has mentioned a sacred tree called Yggdrasil but never explored the symbol in depth. Yggdrasil holds new meaning after the Loki Season 2 finale, and the creative team didn't stop there: "Glorious Purpose" incorporated other subtle, fitting, and subversive references to Loki's original Nordic lore.

What Is Yggdrasil in Norse Mythology?

According to classic Norse mythology, Yggdrasil is a sacred ash tree known as the "world tree." Yggdrasil exists to bind all the Nine Realms together. Its roots go deep into the earth, and its branches represent the different Realms as well as all their diverging yet intertwined lives. First mentioned in the seminal 13th century Nordic texts the Poetic Edda and Prose Edda, Yggdrasil operates as a sort of axis. Because everything is connected, there must be something keeping the realms balanced. The sacred tree also symbolizes the cyclical nature of life and death and is a place of wisdom. As a concept, Yggdrasil shares similarities with the "tree of life" emblem found across many cultures, religions, and folktales.

In Marvel Comics, Yggdrasil operates the same way. Although the Bifrost allows for travel between the Nine Realms, Yggdrasil stands as a reminder of the immensity of the cosmos, the inevitable circle of death, and the precious fragility of life. Yggdrasil appeared as part of Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby's Asgard in the comics Journey into Mystery, Tales of Asgard, and The Mighty Thor. In the first Thor film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) briefly mentions Yggrasil during a conversation with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman): "Your world is one of the Nine Realms of the cosmos," he explains, "linked to each other by the branches of Yggdrasil, the World's Tree."

It's easy to see how the legendary Yggdrasil mirrors the concept of a multiverse. Yggdrasil holds all time and space together. In Loki, without someone to keep the timelines in their proper places, the multiverse crumbles into "spaghettified" ash. Loki transforming the Temporal Loom into a tree with endless branches recalls Yggdrasil, especially since Loki is protecting the branched timelines by literally holding onto every universe. Not only does Loki discovering and accepting his true "glorious purpose" bring his character arc full circle, but giving the TVA a multiverse tree instead of a Loom is a callback to his Asgardian roots. Despite being born as a Frost Giant, Loki chose his Asgardian family. He would have known of Yggdrasil's importance. With Asgard the planet gone, Loki forged a new tree in its stead.

Yggdrasil Is a Metaphor for the Multiverse in ‘Loki’ Season 2

Transforming the Temporal Loom into a Yggdrasil-like tree isn't the only piece of Norse mythology Loki alluded to in the Season 2 finale. In an attempt to prevent Ragnarök, the prophecy where all the gods die in a massive battle and the earth itself is destroyed, the gods tie Loki to a giant stone with bindings made from his son's intestines. Meanwhile, the MCU's Loki has willingly bound himself to a golden throne while holding onto the rope-like multiverses. At least Loki didn't include the worst part of the mythology: a massive snake dripping torturously painful venom onto Loki the entire time he's trapped.

Loki preventing the apocalypse rather than causing it, like the Ragnarök tale states, is also a fantastic subversion. It's not even the first time a version of Loki has saved the world rather than doomed it: in Thor: Ragnarok, he chose to break free of his predictably destructive cycle and heroically save his people from destruction. Even though the planet Asgard was destroyed, Thor: Ragnarok established that "Asgard is a people." Even though the original Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, he helped protect his fellow Asgardians and gave them the chance to have a safe, happy life. Indeed, the survivors of Thanos's attack create a home on Earth in New Asgard.

‘Loki’ Season 2 Is a Perfect Ending for the God of Mischief

Similarly, but on a grander scale, Loki Season 2 shows this variant trying to prevent cosmic annihilation. Once again, the god of mischief saves countless lives instead of raining down destruction. He embraces a different interpretation of that iconic "glorious purpose." This beautifully defies expectations and is a decision completely in line with Loki's established character arc. His selfless actions earned him his redemption, and he defied fate in the process. Loki might miss his beloved friends in his solitary watch, but his multiverse tree will be a living version of Yggdrasil for as long as Loki is needed.

Both seasons of Loki are available to stream on Disney+.

