Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Loki Season 2.

The Big Picture The second season of Loki introduces a more brutal and violent side of the Time Variance Authority, with the most gruesome death in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe depicted.

Ravonna Renslayer's search for power and control leads her to employ cruel and sadistic methods, including trapping and crushing TVA agents in a shrinking box called the Time Cube.

Loki and Mobius must stop Ravonna and her dangerous quest in order to save their loved ones and prevent the destructive influence of Kang's variants on the main timeline.

The second season of Loki is throwing Tom Hiddleston's protagonist into yet another adventure across different realities, facing new dangers from the ones when he made his debut in the Time Variance Authority in 2021. Over the course of centuries, the TVA has developed many different ways to get rid of the variants they didn't consider important, but nothing has been as violent and destructive as what they came up with during the fourth episode of the current season of the series. The violence shown in the new chapter could easily be classified as the most gruesome death in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2

Ravonna Uses the Time Cube as a Torture Device in 'Loki' Season 2

Image via Disney+

When the first season of Loki premiered on Disney+ a couple of years ago, the TVA was introduced as a very powerful agency in charge of ensuring that the entire MCU took place within a single timeline. Their power was kept in place thanks to the resourceful technology they counted on, with a wide variety of devices helping them move across different realities and fighting against powerful individuals. But in previous episodes of the show, the technology seen in the TVA was used for traveling or research, and the few things that were actually used in combat weren't proven to be brutal.

But the second installment is determined to challenge what viewers thought they knew about the Time Variance Authority, and the new characters from Marvel Studios' sci-fi spectacular will go where no one else in the franchise has done so before. Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) has returned to the TVA after going away to investigate more about its origin, and having realized that she can rule the multiverse without following anyone else, she has decided to recruit loyal followers who will help make a reality out of her vision for the future.

But when the agents that used to work for her declare that she has become a villain, Ravonna lets them know they won't be needed anymore in an extremely cruel manner, placing everyone who didn't follow her inside a box called a Time Cube made out of the energy that opens time doors inside the TVA. By merely pressing a button, Ravonna makes the Time Cube consistently smaller, until it crushes the bodies of those trapped inside of it. The tactic was so brutal that the result isn't shown on the screen, with an implied level of violence more gruesome than anything that has been seen in the fifteen years the MCU has been around.

Renslayer Wants to Come out on Top in 'Loki' Season 2

Image via Disney+

Mobius (Owen Wilson) had always admired the way Ravonna continued to be a leader in the TVA, working directly under what they all thought to be the Time-Keepers seen in the company's propaganda. While she was his direct superior, the pair had managed to maintain a close friendship, sharing many anecdotes from across the years with each other while they shared a drink. But since the variant of Loki that leads the narrative of the show arrived, everything would change for the leaders of the TVA, and the friendship between Mobius and his boss was severely affected by the God of Mischief.

With Loki finding out that everyone working at the TVA was a variant kidnapped from the Sacred Timeline, the landscape was about to change drastically in the organization. Even Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), who used to think highly of the people she worked for, started to realize that the truth was being kept from every agent available. When even Ravonna couldn't deny what was happening anymore, she left the TVA behind her to look for the person who took her life away from her, and what she would find was unpredictable.

He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) had been trying to control the Sacred Timeline to avoid another version of the multiverse from being created. If multiple realities were allowed to exist at the same time, variants of him would fight each other in a destructive war for supremacy, claiming the lives of billions of beings in the process. But instead of trying to get her life from the timeline back, Ravonna was convinced that she could control the Time Variance Authority without the help of anyone. If she was destined to spend centuries protecting the timeline, she was going to do it under her own terms.

Loki and Mobius Must Track Down Renslayer and Save the TVA in Season 2

Image via Marvel Studios

The fact that she was willing to crush an entire crew of TVA agents inside a very small box proves that Ravonna doesn't plan on wasting any more time before getting what she wants. With Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) by her side, the former judge has an extensive library of knowledge at her disposal. The vastness of the multiverse leaves Renslayer with a lot of places she needs to visit before completing her mission, making her look for the man who would eventually create the organization that would shape her life. Unfortunately for her, her methods had turned her into a very special team's priority target.

Loki has faced his own share of violence, including the time when he took someone's eye out during the events of The Avengers. But precisely because he used to be the one making others miserable, he knows how vengeance can easily consume Renslayer if left unchecked. With the fate of the multiverse at stake, Loki and Mobius have to track Ravonna down if they have any hopes of saving their loved ones. For a place that thrives on the fact that it exists outside of time and space, time is running out for the TVA, and the brave heroes who are trying to save don't have many options left.

For more than fifteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has depicted action sequences that usually involve plenty of violence appropriate for younger audiences. But the second season of Loki trying out new things with Ravonna's cruel methods just proves that there's nowhere the adventures of the God of Mischief won't go, as one of the most beloved characters in the franchise tries to stop Kang's variants from making their way to the main timeline.

Loki Season 2 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch Now