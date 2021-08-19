Marvel Studios dipped its toe into the television world last year for the first time, and while all four of its series have been successful, only one of the live-action shows has been confirmed for a second season. Indeed, a Loki Season 2 was confirmed the day the Season 1 finale of that show aired, promising that Tom Hiddleston’s title character will return for more misadventures now that the multiverse has been unleashed on the MCU.

We don’t know much about Loki Season 2 thus far, aside from the fact that Hiddleston will obviously be returning, and director Kate Herron has confirmed that she will not be back to helm the second season. But fans are eagerly anticipating when we’ll get to return to the world of Loki, so when Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during the press day for Marvel’s new film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he asked Feige for an update on Loki Season 2. The Marvel executive was characteristically tight-lipped, but did confirm development is underway and the hope is to retain much of the same team that made Season 1 of the series:

“It is underway. We’re developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly.”

As for when Loki Season 2 might start filming, Feige promised he’s “not being evasive” but said he’s “not sure exactly where it falls between next year and the year after.” So production could begin as soon as 2022, or it might not go before cameras until 2023, which means an even longer wait until it’s on Disney+.

Loki was not originally planned as an ongoing series, but the decision to make a second season was made during production, which led to some tweaks to the final episode. After the finale of Loki aired, reports surfaced that Hiddleston will be seen as Loki in the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So it’s possible that whatever Loki Season 2 is is tied to how the multiverse unfurls across the next few Marvel movies. Shang-Chi and Eternals both appear to be fairly disconnected from the multiverse idea, but Spider-Man: No Way Home and the aforementioned Doctor Strange sequel both reportedly deal with the arrival of the multiverse pretty heavily.

Thus far the only other Disney+ Marvel show to get a second season is the animated series What If…?, which just premiered a week ago. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier appears to be a limited series as Anthony Mackie is poised to star in Captain America 4 to continue his story, and WandaVision was always envisioned as a limited series – albeit one that leads directly into the events of Doctor Strange 2.

