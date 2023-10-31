The Big Picture In the new season of Loki, the Time Variance Authority introduces a new variant of Kang called Victor Timely, who is a creative and quirky thinker.

Unlike previous versions of Kang, Victor Timely is unaware of his infinite potential, making him an interesting antagonist.

Fans should be cautious as Timely has the potential to become a feared antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's post-Avengers: Endgame projects. Loki is available for streaming on Disney+.

Loki has come back with new episodes that dive deep into the origins of the Time Variance Authority, the organization tasked with making sure everything stays in order within the Sacred Timeline. The second season features the return of Jonathan Majors, as yet another variation on the character he's appeared as in other projects set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, director of the third episode of the second season Kasra Farahani spoke about introducing Kang's latest variant, Victor Timely, to the MCU:

"I think that we were sort of trying to find an interesting new version of a Kang variant and one that would sort of subvert expectations but, most importantly, feed the needs of this season's story arc. And in terms of Timely himself, he was just inspired by the Einsteins of the world, this archetype of this creative, quirky thinker who's operating on a level, you know, seven levels higher than everybody around him, and yet in some ways, as a result, is as awkward and can't connect on a more basic level."

The first variant of Kang the Conqueror audiences were introduced to was He Who Remains, the creator of the TVA, and the person Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) ran into when they reached the End of Time. As someone who believed he was saving the multiverse from extinction by keeping every event in history within a single timeline, He Who Remains continued to get rid of any alternate reality that could make way for the arrival of more Kang variants. Sylvie — coming from one of those destroyed universes — didn't share the sentiment, and she killed He Who Remains as soon as she had the chance.

The next version of Kang the Conqueror viewers got to know was the one seen earlier this year when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiered in theaters. After being expelled from the community formed exclusively by variants of Kang, the antagonist played by Majors went up against Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily). The couple almost accidentally freed the villain from the quantum prison he was sent to, but with the help of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), they were able to stop the conqueror before he carried on with his evil plans.

How Victor Timely Is Different From Kang Variants We've Seen So Far

While the previous versions of the character knew exactly who they were and what their place in the universe was, Victor Timely is a variant of Kang who isn't yet aware of his infinite potential. Even characters like Mobius (Owen Wilson) and O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) have some idea of the purpose they serve in the grand scheme of things, but if the main characters of the series aren't careful, Timely could become the feared antagonist the Marvel Cinematic Universe has established as the next great threat after Thanos.

Loki is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes premiering every Thursday night. You can watch Lacson's full interview with Farahani below.

