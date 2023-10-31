Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Loki.

In the Season 2 premiere of Loki, while already dealing with the chaos caused by the multiverse being unleashed and the looming threat posed by variants of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the titular God of Mischief was presented with an additional challenge when he was thrown into a time-loop. But while it initially seemed like this storyline would be one of the main focuses of the season, the fourth episode surprised viewers by providing a resolution for it, with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) coming to a realization that led him to close the loop.

What Happens at the Beginning of 'Loki' Season 2?

In Season 2 Episode 1, Loki was “time-slipping”, with his body uncontrollably teleporting to different points in time. This caused him to encounter past versions of his allies from the Time Variance Authority, Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), before he had ever met them. When he wound up back in the present, he managed to find the current Mobius, who took him to Ouroboros/O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), a skilled TVA technician, to fix the problem.

O.B. was surprised that someone could time-slip within TVA headquarters but surmised that it was possible because all the new timelines that started emerging after the death of He Who Remains (Majors) were overloading the TVA’s Temporal Loom. He gave Mobius instructions on how to fix the Loom, stressing that he had to do so at the same time Loki pruned himself, which would free Loki from time and stop him from time-slipping. Pruning is the process by which TVA agents erase people or objects that have become displaced in time from the Sacred Timeline.

How Does Loki Close the Time Loop in Season 2?

After Loki time-slips to the future in the middle of the plan, he frantically runs through the TVA looking for Mobius and O.B. He catches a brief glimpse of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), his female variant and love interest, coming out of an elevator, before someone prunes him from behind at the right moment, stopping him from time-slipping. Loki deduces that he is now moving through a time loop, as he is free of the time-slipping even though the events that freed him haven’t happened yet. In Episode 4, he arrives naturally at the point in time he had time-slipped to. While attempting to stop Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) from taking over the TVA, Loki picks up a pruning stick and eventually sees his earlier, time-slipping self arrive in the present moment. Realizing that he has to close the time loop himself the current Loki prunes his earlier self just as the latter is about to begin talking to Sylvie.

The series resolving the time loop in this manner was unexpected for a couple of reasons. First, it was simply surprising how soon the conclusion came about. Loki’s time-slipping and the loop of events it created were the main focuses of the season premiere, after all, so most viewers were likely expecting them to be major factors in the plot for the rest of the season. Resolving the storyline in the fourth episode and letting other plot points become much more significant was certainly an interesting way to move the story away from the expected path.

Unfortunately, subverting the expectations caused by the time loop had some drawbacks as well, specifically in regard to Sylvie’s involvement in the storyline. While it was always clear that the time-slipping Loki was pruned from behind — and therefore, Sylvie, who was in front of him while coming out of the elevator, couldn’t have done it — her inclusion in the scene and Loki’s subsequent mention of it to her in the second episode suggested that she would play an important role in the time-loop storyline, with it likely contributing to her development as a character. But all she ultimately does is see Loki prune his earlier self and look justifiably confused afterward. The storyline didn’t really help develop Loki either. Pruning himself doesn’t reveal anything new about the character’s current mentality or emotions. It is just something he realizes he needs to do to ensure his own survival.

What's Next for Loki in Season 2?

There is still a way the storyline could make an important contribution to the larger narrative, however. Episode 4 ends with O.B.’s plan to permanently fix the Loom failing when the seemingly benevolent Kang variant Victor Timely (Majors) is disintegrated by temporal radiation. After this the Loom collapses, leaving the fates of most of the cast uncertain and possibly signifying the destruction of the entire multiverse. As there are still two episodes of the season, not to mention the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming projects, left to be released, this drastic cliffhanger will presumably be undone somehow, and the time-slipping Loki could be the key to doing so. Back in Season 1, it was revealed that people who are pruned are not actually erased from existence but teleported to the chaotic Void at the End of Time, which Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius managed to survive and escape.

While his time-slipping could have altered the outcome of the pruning, there’s still a good chance the Loki from the season premiere was simply sent back to the Void. The Void’s unique place in space and time could also have prevented it from being destroyed after the Loom’s collapse, in which case the pruned Loki may be one of the few beings still alive in the multiverse. Perhaps the season’s final episodes will revolve around him working to bring his friends, his other self, and the rest of the world back to life. That would certainly justify the time-loop storyline, which so far doesn’t seem that consequential.

