The Big Picture The Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on from Thanos with Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, as the next big villain in Phase Five.

The Loki series focuses on a variant of Kang called Victor Timely, deviating from the broader MCU plot.

The off-screen problems faced by Jonathan Majors may have influenced the decision to explore the character of Victor Timely in Loki Season 2.

Thanks to Josh Brolin's brilliant performances as Thanos and the creative engines at Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw the defeat of one of the most memorable fictional villains in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame. The defeat of the Mad Titan meant that there existed a villainous void that needed filling as the MCU moved into Phase Five and the top brass opted for another cosmic bad boy, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. While still mapped out as the future of the franchise, Majors' role within has come under scrutiny. The creative team behind the Loki series has, however, decided to channel their plot away from the broader MCU plot with Kang.

Loki lead writer Eric Martin, in an interview with ComicBook, revealed that the team is unaware of the role Kang plays as Phase Five advances, deciding to lead with how his variant, Victor Timely, might perform. "Well I'm not sure [of] plans going forward, that's a greater Marvel decision for me," Martin said. "It was like, 'Okay, let's see a different version of this. What is the surprising thing with Victor Timely?' And I think you go there expecting this powerful villainous person, and instead you find somebody that's a bit of a huckster, but you know what? He knows what he's doing. He's just born in the wrong time. And I think there's just a lot of interesting character stuff in there. So it felt like rich and meaty territory. So it's like, let's run in that direction. And it just all felt good."

Kang the Conqueror was first introduced to the MCU by way of a variant known as He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Loki. The character returned as the primary focus of our collective ire in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty still part of the plot for Phase Five, it is clear that the main Kang and his variants are set to be the forces that shape the Multiverse Saga going forward. However, the off-screen problems faced by Majors which saw the actor arrested in March on strangulation, assault, and harassment charges might have contributed to the decision to float the plot of Victor Timely in Loki Season 2.

'Loki' is Focused on Being Unique - No Distractions

Loki Season 2 has continued to keep the focus on its titular character much to its credit, and while diverting attention from the real Kang and his schemes. The series also sidestepped too many hints about the Fantastic Four, with Martin saying, "We did think about weaving in some stuff from the comic version, but ultimately, it was just like, 'No, let's just kind of do our own version of him.'" Adding, "And we have the Wisconsin stuff, which is part of it. But that's, I think, one of the only things."

Loki is now streaming on Disney+, with its Season 2 finale debuting Nov. 9.