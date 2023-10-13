Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 2 of Loki.

Loki is widely known as one of the weirdest shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Season 2's introduction of Zaniac, also known as Brad Wolfe (Rafael Casal), may be one of the weirdest character appearances yet. Yes, in case you were wondering, Zaniac is an actual character from Marvel Comics and is certainly one of the more obscure ones. Despite being the archetype of a "villain of the week" character, Zaniac still serves a prominent role in Loki Season 2 and brings Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and company one step closer to finding Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Brad Wolfe briefly appearing in a series starring Loki seems appropriate, as the comics counterpart of the green-haired maniac that is Zaniac is best known for his run-ins with the God of Mischief's mighty brother.

How Does Zaniac Appear in 'Loki' Season 2?

Episode 2 of Loki Season 2 begins with Loki and his partner Mobius (Owen Wilson) beginning their search for Sylvie in 1970s London. Loki immediately thinks this isn't the time or place that Sylvie would hold up in, but they find something strange going on in the movie theater nearby. There's a film premiere taking place for a new horror movie called Zaniac, starring what looks like a green version of the Wolf Man. That, of course, is only the film's titular subject, but the actor portraying the fictional character is a familiar face.

Strangely enough, this feature film's star is Hunter X-5 — one of the Minutemen loyalists who debuted in the Season 2 premiere. For whatever reason, Hunter X-5 decided to desert his post as a Time Variance Authority officer to live his own free life on the Sacred Timeline now that the multiverse is running rampant. Instead of being a mass-murdering "peace" officer, Hunter X-5 decided to live an all-new life as a globally adored movie star, taking the new name of Brad Wolfe.

Wolfe has clearly grown attached to his new life as a movie star, but before he gets to enjoy the premiere of his new movie Zaniac, he gets an unexpected visit from Loki and Mobius. Sylvie may not be in this particular spot of the timeline, but seeing as how X-5's team was instructed to find her, Loki and Mobius have a suspicion that Wolfe knows where their lost companion is. Before they can question the rogue Minuteman, he tries to make a break for it, but he's clearly no match for a Norse God of Mischief.

Loki and Mobius spend a good bulk of the episode questioning and interrogating Wolfe, but the combative prisoner proves to be quite a handful. Eventually, after tricking him with some mock torture intimidation, Wolfe takes them to 1980s Oklahoma where Sylvie is working at a local McDonald's. Wolfe does this on the condition that Loki and Mobius will take him back to his life as a movie star, but something seems to have him on edge. Turns out, the individual who used to be Hunter X-5 knows all about a genocidal plot to erase the timeline's new strands, with potentially billions of lives at risk.

Who Is Zaniac in Marvel Comics?

The fearsome Zaniac made his first and last appearance in the 1980s comic run of Thor, where he would become a minor villain that still served as a competent physical threat to the God of Thunder. Like many villains in the Marvel Multiverse, Brad Wolfe's tragic backstory began at a young age at home, where he lived in an abusive childhood setting. Wolfe found a way to cope with that trauma in a flourishing acting career, the highlight of which was the role of Zaniac — a monstrous slasher movie villain who checks all the boxes of horror cinema cliches.

Method acting is taken to a whole new level when a seemingly normal day of filming takes a turn for the worse. A freak accident leads to an explosion of chemicals, almost all of which are plastered onto Wolfe's body while he's wearing his monstrous Zaniac costume and makeup. In typical Marvel fashion, the event grants Wolfe superhuman strength and speed, as well as the power to create blades made of pure energy. Oh, and he also happened to get possessed by a demon from the Dark Dimension at this same time, officially giving birth to Zaniac.

Toxic chemical exposure and demon possession typically do a number on a person's psyche, and the event not only gave Brad Wolfe the abilities and appearance of Zaniac, it also made the once-normal actor think he literally was the Zaniac character from the films. This led this real-life Zaniac to prowl the streets of Chicago looking for victims to kill in creative ways, regardless of moral reasons as is the case with most slasher villains. Zaniac might have succeeded if not for the intervention of Thor, who promptly defeats the supervillain and sends him to prison.

Zaniac's time in prison was short-lived, as he was eventually broken out by Andrew "Thug" Thatcher — a powerful mobster who also had a grudge against Thor and his companions. Thug hoped to use Zaniac as a new partner in taking down the God of Thunder, but Zaniac's slasher villain persona had just become too strong. When Zaniac attempts to kill Thug's girlfriend, the mobster's goons murder Zaniac on sight. However, this has unintended consequences.

With Brad Wolfe dead, the Darm Dimension demon within him left his body in search of a new host. The demon just so happens to pick Thug, thus turning the career criminal into the next Zaniac. While also a short-lived villain, this Zaniac proved to be a much more deadly foe, as he initially succeeded in exacting vengeance on Thor by killing the Thunder God's beloved Jane Foster. Thankfully, this tragedy is prevented through the help of the TVA, who stop Thug from getting possessed and save Jane from a grisly fate. Though Wolfe is causing all kinds of problems in the MCU, we'll have to wait and see if Loki will have to tangle with the monster from the beloved comics.

Loki Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ now.