As Loki’s premiere date draws closer, we’ve been getting some juicy featurettes and behind-the-scenes footage about the anticipated show. The latest promo video offered eagle-eyed viewers a specific detail that finally brings in a character and ability not seen in the MCU yet.

We have already seen that Loki has the ability to disguise himself as other people. However, we have never seen him shapeshift into someone of the opposite sex. That appears to be changing, as the TVA’s folder lists Loki’s sex as fluid in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail. This is just not an exciting addition of explicit LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU; this all but confirms the addition of Lady Loki in the show.

To get you caught up, Lady Loki is essentially no different from the Loki we’ve come to know and love. Although, she does have one major difference, and that is that she was created after the god inhabited a human body previously meant for the spirit of Lady Sif. Loki was able to take over this body, using it in recent years to do what he does best: trick and manipulate. In the 2019 novel Loki: Where Mischief Lies by author Mackenzi Lee, Loki’s gender fluidity and pansexuality were confirmed as canon, at least in the current comic timeline. It looks like it might become canon in the MCU as well.

No matter how Loki’s gender fluidity is introduced into the show, it is an element of his character that is quite welcome. Given how integral Lady Loki has become to Loki’s character in newer comic arcs, her possible appearance is exciting.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th. The show has been getting great reviews so far, so get hyped with the featurettes below.

