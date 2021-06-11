The God of Mischief is back — kind of! If the Marvel Cinematic Universe has one true consistency, it's that you just can't keep Tom Hiddleston's trickster down and, once again, Loki is back with his own six-episode Disney+ series. Picking up with the alternate timeline version of Hiddleston's character we met in Avengers: Endgame, Loki sends the trickster straight into the hands of the Time Variance Authority — a seemingly all-powerful enforcement agency that enforces the so-called "Sacred Timeline" in order to prevent a multiversal war.

That means that Loki finds himself in new territory, surrounded by new faces. While comic book fans may recognize some of the names, Loki is also introducing new characters and, in typical MCU fashion, putting a new spin on the familiar ones. If you're wondering who plays who, or where you've seen them before, we've got you covered. Here's a handy guide to the cast and characters of Loki.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Image via Marvel Studios

If you're watching Loki, you probably already know this one — it's Loki! The Asgardian God of Mischief, Thor's pesky prankster brother, and the adoptive son of Odin, who actually hails from Frost Giant lineage. Tom Hiddleston's take on the trickster has been with the MCU since the early days of Phase 1, first appearing in 2011's Thor. Since then, he's been raising all kinds of havoc, bouncing between villain to antihero and back again from film to film. Except, the version of Loki we meet in the new Disney+ series isn't the same one we all fell in love with over the last decade of the MCU; well, not quite. The version we followed from Thor to Endgame is still dead (for real, it seems). Following the events of Endgame, this is an alt-Loki. He never went through the events of Thor: The Dark World or Thor: Ragnarok; instead, he got his hands on a stray Tesseract when the Avengers went mucking about with the timeline, tried to make his big escape, and wound up straight in the hands of the TVA.

Hiddleston has become a bonafide A-list movie star since making his debut as Loki, so even if you're a newcomer to the MCU's longest-running antagonist, you're probably familiar with the actor who plays him. In a bit of a coincidence, the same year he made his MCU debut, Hiddleston appeared alongside a time-traveling Owen Wilson in Midnight in Paris. He's also acted in Steven Spielberg's War Horse, Guillermo Del Toro's Crimson Peak, played Hank Williams in I Saw the Light (acting opposite the Scarlett Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen), and Kong: Skull Island. His TV credits include Wallander and the fantastic miniseries The Night Manager.

Owen Wilson as Mobius

Image via Disney+

If you've missed the comedic timing and understated delivery of Owen Wilson, you're in for a treat with his big MCU debut as Mobius, an Agent at the TVA who specializes in hunting down the most dangerous variants in the timeline. That, of course, leads him to Loki. He's based on the comics character of the same name, who is similarly a TVA agent (and sometimes Judge), but it seems like Wilson is bringing a new spin on the character, who is traditionally known for being more of a meticulous stickler for the rules. The Mobius we meet in Loki certainly seems more willing to take risks, leading to his unlikely adventures with this Loki variant.

Like the rest of the TVA, Mobius was created by the Timekeepers, which makes him a unique being that's kind of hard to pin down. As Episode 1 explains, time and space work differently in the TVA, so it's difficult to even say how old the character is. When we asked series writer Michael Waldron, he explained, "I'm not even sure Mobius knows how old he is. I think that these guys working at the TVA, they experience and perceive time in a totally different way. It's non-linear, they're living outside of it, so he doesn't really think of it as old or young." Director Kate Waldron added, "I think him and Renslayer have this really beautiful deep friendship, and I think everyone at the TVA, arguably, they're all from the beginning of time, because the Timekeepers brought them into existence, so I think it's almost unknowable for us... I'm so bad at math, but I think it's almost unknowable for us to work out how old he could possibly be." Waldon also added that there's not really a need for the TVA agents to sleep (though we do see a sign in the background saying they get a 17-minute break), which further complicates the whole calculation.

Wilson is a well-known actor and screenwriter, most widely recognized for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, Shanghai Noon, and Meet the Parents, as well as his collaborations with Wes Anderson on films like The Royal Tenenbaums, The Darjeeling Limited, and his feature acting debut Bottle Rocket. He earned an Oscar nomination, along with Anderson, for their Royal Tenenbaums screenplay. Younger audiences might best be familiar with Wilson as the voice of Lightning McQueen in Pixar's Cars franchise.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Image via Disney+

Ravonna Renslayer, aka Judge Renslayer, is a high-ranking official at the TVA who oversees the trials of the variants that derail the sacred timeline. She also approves the missions, including Mobius' risky attempt to bring this Loki variant into the field. That means she's got a whole lot of power and authority, and she's obviously a well-respected figure within the TVA. She's also got a chummy (dare we say flirty?) relationship with Mobius, who clearly holds her in high regard. Well, everyone does, including the Timekeepers themselves - Ravonna is one of the few members of the TVA who interacts directly with the Timekeepers themselves.

Ravonna is a character in the comics with significant ties to Kang the Conqueror, a major villain who is expected to make his first MCU appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Created by Stan Lee and Don Heck, she first appeared in 1965's "Avengers #23," which sees Kang the Conqueror trap the Avengers in the future. That's where Kang meets Ravonna, a princess in the 40th Century, and falls in love with her. We know that the MCU likes to mix-up the comic book lore (remember when Thanos was obsessed with sexy lady Death in these movies? Not so much...) so we probably shouldn't expect a literal adaptation of their wild romance to play out on the screen. However, actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw recently told ScreenRant that her appearance in Loki is an "origin story" for her character, so it sounds like we may get to see her fully-armored alter-ego Terminatrix at some point.

Mbatha-Raw is a well-known British actress, long before Loki. After a big breakout year in 2014, which saw the release of Belle and Beyond the Lights, Mbatha-Raw has appeared in Concussion, The Morning Show, and the fan-favorite "San Junipero" episode of Black Mirror. She's also become something of a Disney regular with roles in Beauty and the Beast and A Wrinkle in Time, in addition to Loki.

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Image via Disney+

Miss Minutes is the friendly voice of the TVA, a cartoon character who narrates the instructional videos throughout the Time Variance Authority. By and large, it seems Miss Minutes is a cute and clever animated device to help get Loki - and the audience - up to speed on what the heck the TVA actually is, but it sounds like she might have a little more to do in the show. Speaking with ScreenRant, Waldron described Miss Minutes as a "Roger Rabbit-esque character that's just interacting with all our actors," so it sounds like the friendly and helpful little clock might not always be stuck in the screen. Waldron continued, "She was almost like our Mr. DNA from Jurassic Park, in that she was explaining: who are the TVA? How does the world work? What are the rules? And I think that was fun in itself. But then I think we found, as we were developing the stories more, we just kept wanting to bring her back and spend more time with her because she's such fun."

The character was a bit of a mystery in the promotional campaign, but the first episode revealed that Miss Minutes is voiced by none other than Tara Strong. A celebrated and beloved figure in animation, Strong has voiced countless characters in film, TV, and video games over the years, but she is perhaps best known for voicing Harley Quinn in dozens of DC projects, Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, and My Little Pony's Twilight Sparkle.

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Image via Disney+

Hunter B-15 is a high-ranking Hunter in the TVA, who is dedicated to her job, fearsome in the field, determined to stop all time variants, and has no patience for Loki's mischief. She's an original character in the series, and when we spoke with Waldron, we learned that they considered making her another character in early development. He explained, "We just knew there was going to be an adversarial character for Loki. There was, once upon a time, a character that we couldn't clear for rights or something and we knew we wanted to cast a really strong, diverse actress there."

That actress wound up being Wunmi Mosaku, who comic book movie enthusiasts may recognize from her performance as Kahina Ziri in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman. Last year, she earned acclaim and a BAFTA nomination for her performance in the fantastic Netflix horror film His House. She also has an extensive TV resume, including In the Flesh, Guerilla, The End of the F***ing World, Luther, and most recently, HBO's Lovecraft Country.

Sasha Lane as Hunter C-20

Image via Disney+

Hunter-C20 is another Hunter in the TVA, who works in the field alongside B-15. Little is known about her character at this time, but she is played by Sasha Lane, a recent breakout after being discovered by Andrea Arnold for American Honey. Since then, she has starred in The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Daniel Isn't Real, and as Alice Monaghan in 2019's Hellboy. Her TV credits include Amazon's Utopia and the upcoming Sally Rooney series adaptation Conversations with Friends.

RELATED: 'Loki' Episode 1 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Eugene Cordero as Casey

Image via Disney+

Casey is another employee of the TVA who appears to work in a more administrative role. As such, he doesn't make the regular trips through the timeline that the Agents and Hunters do, and seems generally confounded by everything outside the TVA, from Infinity Stones to what the heck a fish is. In addition to greeting TVA visitors with a friend (if confused) face, he's providing some great comedic relief in the series thanks to Eugene Cordero, an actor with an extensive resume in comedy and voice work. Most recently, he voiced Sam Rutherford on Star Trek: Lower Decks and Brendan on Central Park. In live-action, he played Pillboi on The Good Place and Alex on My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, along with supporting roles in Kong: Skull Island, The Mule, and The High Note.

Sophia Di Martino as ???

Image via Disney+

And now, we get to the mystery characters! British actress Sophia Di Martino plays a key character in Loki, but the details are currently unknown. We do know that the actress will have a major role in the series, despite not appearing in the first episode, and has been front and center during promotional rounds with Hiddleston and Wilson. Di Martino has starred in several UK shows, including Flowers and Election Spy. She also played Lily in two episodes of the martial arts drama Into the Badlands and played Carol in Danny Boyle's Yesterday.

Richard E. Grant as ???

Image via Disney+

The second major mystery character in the bunch is played by the great Richard E. Grant. If you've ever seen Grant's signature grin, you probably have some theories on who he might be, but nothing is confirmed yet. Grant made quite the film acting debut with 1987's Withnail & I and has built a diverse and celebrated screen career in the decades since, from Hudson Hawk to Gosford Park to Spice Girls. Recently, he starred in AMC's Dispatches from Elsewhere, as General Pryde in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting turn alongside Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me.

Stay tuned for more updates on who the mystery players turn out to be, any new additions to the Loki cast, and any surprise MCU cameos that might pop up along the way!

