Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

With only mere days left before the premiere of Loki on Disney+, critical reactions have dropped regarding the upcoming Marvel TV series. The hype for the latest addition to the MCU's small-screen slate has been real in the wake of shows like WandaVision (which kicked things off in spectacular fashion) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which had a slightly more mixed reception), but now, Tom Hiddleston's chaotic antihero takes center stage in his own solo series.

Directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education), Loki takes place immediately after the God of Mischief has stolen the Tesseract (again) in the events of Avengers: Endgame, and an alternate version of the character is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority to give him a choice: either be erased from existence, or help fix the timeline. In addition to Hiddleston, the show co-stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero in as-of-now unknown roles. Loki will premiere the first of its six episodes June 9 on Disney+.

Now, with the show primed for release in a matter of days, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Has Loki been worth the wait, or would this series concept have been better off left on the cutting room floor? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.

The first social media reactions call Loki funny, weird, and exciting, as it moves the MCU in a new direction. It seems critics are all on-board with the God of Mischief, as the show teases a time-traveling adventure the likes of which we haven't seen in the MCU.

Most interesting are the comparisons to wildly distinct and different properties like Beetlejuice, Terry Gilliam's Brazil, or even a live-action Rick and Morty.

https:/twitter.com/thediegoandaluz/status/1401570568697229318

And then there's also filmmaker Ben Mekler's mandatory take on the show, which is 100% true and not at all satirical.

