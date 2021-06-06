With only mere days left before the premiere of Loki on Disney+, critical reactions have dropped regarding the upcoming Marvel TV series. The hype for the latest addition to the MCU's small-screen slate has been real in the wake of shows like WandaVision (which kicked things off in spectacular fashion) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which had a slightly more mixed reception), but now, Tom Hiddleston's chaotic antihero takes center stage in his own solo series.
Directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education), Loki takes place immediately after the God of Mischief has stolen the Tesseract (again) in the events of Avengers: Endgame, and an alternate version of the character is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority to give him a choice: either be erased from existence, or help fix the timeline. In addition to Hiddleston, the show co-stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero in as-of-now unknown roles. Loki will premiere the first of its six episodes June 9 on Disney+.
Now, with the show primed for release in a matter of days, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Has Loki been worth the wait, or would this series concept have been better off left on the cutting room floor? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.
The first social media reactions call Loki funny, weird, and exciting, as it moves the MCU in a new direction. It seems critics are all on-board with the God of Mischief, as the show teases a time-traveling adventure the likes of which we haven't seen in the MCU.
first two episodes of #Loki are fantastic. Obviously @twhiddleston is still perfect in the role but I love how the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and we're watching Loki try and figure out what's going on rather than having him in control. pic.twitter.com/TP45W73bvi— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2021
No spoilers and full review to come. But so far I’m extraordinarily happy to report that #LOKI is exactly what I wanted it to be: funny, weird, and exciting television. pic.twitter.com/w8NTJdzsKg— Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) June 6, 2021
A big ol' YAY for the Beetlejuice vibes of the TVA! After two episodes, #Loki looks like it's VERY much my thing. Fascinated by the TVA and the timeline rules I'll no doubt obsess over. And love how the story is challenging Loki to assess/reassess his actions. pic.twitter.com/raD9QC78O1— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2021
I’ve seen the first two episodes of #Loki and it’s as fun, funny, odd and twisted as I’d hope and expect from the God of Mischief! Love the snarky bromance between #TomHiddleston and #OwenWilson. More of everything please!!! pic.twitter.com/d9WZaLtE4n— Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) June 6, 2021
The 1st 2 eps of #LOKI were wonderful! Hiddleston's charisma/chemistry w/ Wilson will hook you. The real draw (and emotional gut punch at times), however, is watching this beloved villain move between doing the right thing and working for his own ends. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/2aOLtalVEL— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 6, 2021
The first 2 eps of #Loki are catnip for Marvel fans. Dense on world-building, callbacks & mystery. Hiddleston is on fire. The new characters rule & there's A TON to unpack & unravel.— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 6, 2021
It's a little light on action (so far) but I didn't care. I fell hard for this new Marvel world. pic.twitter.com/nVR9MQgn7W
#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet.— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021
Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant.
Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHC
WandaVision was meant to be a mystery box of sorts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made statements on race and legacy. I think #Loki is designed to be the most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far, at least based on the first two episodes. It’s a cheeky action comedy... pic.twitter.com/iHIyDhsgyY— Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) June 6, 2021
Most interesting are the comparisons to wildly distinct and different properties like Beetlejuice, Terry Gilliam's Brazil, or even a live-action Rick and Morty.
From the Sci-fi plot elements to the setting of the TVA itself, LOKI’s first two episodes are a fun and inventive blend of BRAZIL and RICK AND MORTY. Loki’s 2012 mindset and dialogue transforms him to a Shakespearean Rick and its fun. Hiddleston and Wilson are a blast duo. #Loki pic.twitter.com/JjwQ16kqDs— Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) June 6, 2021
I’ve seen LOKI and I have been entertained! Well worth the wait for our guy to be front and center. Think Marvel by way of Terry Gilliam (a little BRAZIL, a bit of TIME BANDITS). Very much my speed. Congrats @michaelwaldron @iamkateherron— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 6, 2021
https:/twitter.com/thediegoandaluz/status/1401570568697229318
I've seen the first two episodes of LOKI, and it's the best the character's ever been.— Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) June 6, 2021
It's funny, smart as hell, and it's bringing the MCU some of the most epic storytelling we've seen so far. The cast is great, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are especially fantastic together. pic.twitter.com/udzSyNU7zM
The first two episodes of #Loki are very cool. I love the retro-future look and they do a strong job of getting into who Loki is and his frequent heel/face turns. His history within the MCU is important even as the show also lets him bounce of a fun new group of characters.— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 6, 2021
And then there's also filmmaker Ben Mekler's mandatory take on the show, which is 100% true and not at all satirical.
I have seen the first two eps of #LOKI and WOW are fans are in for a treat. With episodes set in the swinging 60s and at the late-2002 wrap party for HOLES, you get a real sense that this show can go ANYWHERE and be ANYTHING. Feels like the future of the MCU— ben mekler (@benmekler) June 6, 2021
KEEP READING: Watch: Catch Up on 10 Years of Loki's MCU History With Some Help from Tom Hiddleston
The God of Mischief has returned — here’s how he did it.