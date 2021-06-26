[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3, "Lamentis."]

With three episodes left to go, Loki is becoming one of 2021's most enjoyable thrill rides. The latest episode, "Lamentis," featured our titular "mischievous scamp" (Tom Hiddleston) reluctantly teaming up with the Variant now known as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) as they try to escape a moon on the brink of destruction. Their quest for survival culminates in a frantic trek through a city in chaos, captured in a sequence constructed to look like a single breathless shot by director Kate Herron.

In a one-on-one interview with Collider, Di Martino revealed how the production team worked through the complicated yet exciting process of making that final shot work and how many of the sets were built practically versus created digitally. She also explains what she knows about the origins of Sylvie's name, and how she was told to approach playing Sylvie, given how the character is meant to be connected to Loki himself.

Collider: To start off, I'd love to hear about what it was like to make the final shot of Episode 3, because it's a really impressive long take.

SOPHIA DI MARTINO: We met up before we even started shooting that, to have a walkthrough of the set. It was a whole set, built outside in the parking lot of the studio, and it looked very different in the day because a lot of it is glow-in-the-dark paint and things that really come alive at night and make it look incredible.

Kate, the director, just sort of explained to us that we were going to do a oner and it was going to look like one big take, but we were going to have like secret stitches put in. So we walked the track and we rehearsed exactly where the stitches would be, so everyone knew what they were doing, and then it was just a case of sort of choreographing exactly where we were going to run and what we were going to look at and which explosion was going to go off when, and it was just all down to timing.

It was a few nights — it was all night shoots. So the set would really come alive and look all pretty, and then, we just rehearsed, rehearsed, rehearsed, and then shot it. We did like two or three takes; we didn't do many at all for each stitch. And then they magicked it all together and there you have it, it looks great. It was a lot of fun to film, actually.

That's wonderful. What do you think was the longest section?

DI MARTINO: I can't remember which the longest section was, but probably the end, probably the last one where we're sort of, we run around the corner, we keep running, we fight our way through a crowd, and then we sort of see the ark at the end — that was like one long one. And we did it in order as well. So that was the last one we did. And I think that took the longest because there were a lot of stunt people involved. And there was a lot of timing things to make sure it made sense. And it was, it was all timed right. So yeah, that was probably the trickiest as well.

So if you were to estimate, what percentage of the set was practical versus the visual effects of some sort?

DI MARTINO: A lot was practical. All of the stuff inside the TVA, that's all set builds. The scene that we've just been talking about, that was all a set build. All of the stuff outside on [Lamentis] was sort of green screen, all of the exteriors and then there's more sets and more other things to come. So yeah, there's magicked visuals coming up.

Were you told anything about the origins of the name Sylvie?

DI MARTINO: I knew that one of the Enchantresses in the MCU also went by the name of Sylvie. And I know that writers and producers have been inspired by the comics for this story and this character. But it's a new story and it's a new backstory for Sylvie.

In terms of the character, how much were you told about trying to match the idea of Tom Hiddleston's performance versus finding who Sylvie is in her own right?

DI MARTINO: I mean, Kate Herron, the director was really sort of interested in what I brought to it and she basically just said, "Do whatever you want. This is yours, do whatever you want with it, just play around with it." So, so it gave me free rein to create this character. Obviously, some things carry over and I think a lot of that is in the writing as well. Sylvie's got the mischief and she sort of has that chaotic energy that Loki has. And she's a variant of Loki, so there are similarities. But it was very important to me to make her a unique character.

New episodes of Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

