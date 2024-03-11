The Big Picture COLLECTIV by Loungefly brings fans closer to their favorite franchises with stylish and functional products.

The first drop from COLLECTIV includes Star Wars and Marvel's Loki collections featuring backpacks, wallets, and more.

The new items retail for $40 to $125 USD.

Loungefly is launching a new and exclusive line of fashion accessories, titled COLLECTIV, which celebrates pop culture while bringing franchises and fans closer together. The first drop of the COLLECTIV line will arrive on Loungefly's official site, and selected retailers, in March with designs based on the worlds of Star Wars and Marvel's Loki. The new line from Loungefly is all about turning your favorite Marvel and Star Wars moments into the sleekest of merch that you can wear. Their vast product line — backpacks, wallets, crossbody bags, you name it — tells a story from your each of your favorite universes.

Branch off into an alternative timeline with the merch inspired by Marvel's Loki — it's got everything from a backpack that's perfect for any adventure ($125) to a gloriously purposeful tee ($40) that screams 'God of Mischief'. As usual, Loungefly really nails the details, so you feel like you're carrying a piece of the story with you. And yes, everything's got that Loki look, complete with his helmet and snazzy gold touches. If you're going to be the new guardian of the Multiverse, you have to look the part, let's be honest about it.

Meanwhile, in a galaxy far, far away, members of the Rebel Alliance can show their pride with the Star Wars line of products. Every item in the Star Wars collection is decked out in Rebel symbols, with cool X-wing designs and a pop of orange to keep things fresh. This lineup includes a range of items: a full-size backpack priced at $125, a laptop bag for $75, a versatile convertible bag at $80, a wallet for $50, and a varsity jacket costing $110.

What Is Loungefly, Anyway?