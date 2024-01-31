The Big Picture Martin Mercer, a storyboard artist on Loki, shared a scrapped scene featuring a kiss between Loki and Sylvie on a train.

The romance between Loki and Sylvie deserved better, especially after the heart-wrenching end of Season 2.

While Season 2 felt final, Kevin Wright, a creative behind the series, has hope for a potential Season 3 and would love to continue telling stories with the Loki team.

Martin Mercer worked as a storyboard artist on 6 episodes of the MCU series Loki in 2021. As a self-proclaimed lover of sketching and making things, Mercer can often be found sharing his uniquely talented designs on his Instagram page. He recently shared the first scene that he worked on after meeting Loki director, Kare Herron. According to Mercer, there were a few versions of the scene based on Herron's plans for the series. And while this particular version of the scene was ultimately scrapped, Mercer has decided to share with fans just what could have been.

As your guide through these vast new realities, follow us and ponder the question... what if Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia de Martino) shared another kiss in Season 1 while riding the train together? In the storyboard, two face bandits that attack and crash the train. Once Loki realizes what's about to happen, he leans in to give Sylvie a kiss before telling her to brace. It's a quick moment, but one that Sylkie fans would have enjoyed, as the romance between the two characters truly deserved better. This is especially the case after the heart-wrenching end of Season 2, where the status of Loki has left us all with one giant question mark — what's going to happen to him now?

Will 'Loki' Get a Third Season?

All Signs Point To...

With two full successful seasons of Loki wrapped, it seems that, for the time being, that the god of mischief's story is over. Kevin Wright, one of the main creatives behind the series, spoke with Collider about potential plans for Season 3, and why the Season 2 finale felt so final. Well, for one thing, Loki's character arc has come full circle. The god of mischief always wanted a throne, and in the end, he finally got one. But not for power or glory, but to save the people he loves. For Wright, this was done to "tell the best, most fulfilling story", arguing that he's proud of what the Loki team "built over two seasons."

Although the goal for most shows is to "always [treat a season] like this would be [the last]," Wright still has hope for the future of the show. "I would love to keep telling stories with this team," suggesting that it's really in Marvel's hands on what they want to do in the future. But for Wright the team has created "an awesome world. They're great characters, and if the right story is there for us, I think all of us would love to keep this going. I certainly would."

Until then, storyboards are going to have to satisfy your Loki needs. And just as Mercer fondly looks back at the series, captioning that he "had a blast on this show," you can two with the storyboard below:

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston , Owen Wilson , Gugu Mbatha-Raw , Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Marvel

