The Big Picture Sideshow Collectibles has released new Hot Toys Cosbaby sets for Loki featuring the show's most memorable characters.

The sets include bobble heads figures of Loki, Sylvie, Miss Minutes, and Alligator Loki in their iconic outfits.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023, and promises to expand on the great elements of the first season, including the unique relationship between Loki and Sylvie.

One of the best Disney+ Marvel series thus far has been Loki. The show centered around the lovable God of Mischief is coming back for its exciting second season this Fall. Ahead of its return, Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their new Hot Toys Cosbaby sets for Loki featuring four of the series most memorable characters.

The two Cosbaby sets of course features Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in his Time Variance Authority (TVA) suit, holding his flaming sword, with the adorable Alligator Loki by his trusty side and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie in her Loki attire with Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes. Loki and Sylvie stand at around 11.5 cm tall while Miss Minutes and Alligator Loki stand at 3.5 cm. Both sets of figures are bobble heads. While the main line of Hot Toys figures are Sideshow’s bread and butter, the premium price holds the average consumer back from buying them. The Cosbaby stylized line has been a happy middle ground. They have the cartoony cuteness and affordable price of a Funko Pop, but the production value of a Hot Toy.

Loki: The Story So Far

Loki Season 1 was this whimsical sci-fi epic that saw a variant of the God of Mischief from the first Avengers forced to work for the TVA after he escaped his timeline. He teams up with Mobius (Owen Wilson) to go after a new threat of the sacred timeline who ended up being another variant of Loki named Sylvie. Things don’t go to plan as Loki and Sylvie fall for each other, but you can never trust a Loki. At the end of Season 1, Sylvie kills “He Who Remains” (Jonathan Majors) thus destroying the sacred time and throwing the MCU into chaos. Season 1 was such a creative and heartfelt look at self-love with Sylvie betraying Loki being one of the most soul crushing moments in recent genre memory.

Season 2 picks up right after the events of Season 1. Due to Sylvie’s dire actions Loki is “time slipping” throughout the past and present day. Mobius and Loki are the only dynamic duo up to the challenge of stopping what is ever happening, and it alludes to a much bigger threat to the timeline. Season 2 looks to expand on everything that made the first season so great. The weird sci-fi aesthetic is grander, the John Carpenter inspired soundtrack is alive and well, and the unique relationship between Loki and Sylvie appears to be the emotional hook of this time shattering entry. This season will also have a bunch of new faces like Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Temple of Doom).

When Does Loki Season 2 Premiere?

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ October 6, 2023. Until then, you can view more information about the new Loki Cosbaby sets below.