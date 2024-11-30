Your MCU collection is about to get a lot bigger as Iron Studios finally released its Sylvie figure from the Disney+ series, Loki. Played by Sophia Di Martino, this female Loki variant spent the majority of time in the show running away from the TVA and forging her own story after her original timeline was pruned by the Time Keepers. Now, she can find a place in your home as this 1/10 scale figure is available for a low price on Black Friday.

Over on Instagram, Iron Studios shared a photo of this Loki variant, wearing her iconic green robe and holding her sword. The figure was first revealed back in 2022, a year after season 1 aired on Disney+ and can be purchased on the Iron Studios website for a discounted price of $89.99. Sylvie is one of the few figures in Iron Studio's Loki collection, as other variants such as Classic Loki, Alligator Loki, and President Loki were also produced by this figure company.

First airing in 2021, Loki is a Marvel TV series that takes place in between the time-travelling shenanigans that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. The show follows Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) as he gets captured by the TVA and aids them in the hunt to find a rogue variant that's deemed a threat to the sacred timeline. Season 2 was released in 2023, which continued from the events of the previous season. Only this time, Loki is time slipping and the various timelines begin to branch from one another. The show was a massive success as it received a high critics score of 87 percent and an average audience score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will Loki and His TVA Friends Return to the MCU?

The TVA made a return in Deadpool & Wolverine, but rather than being the heroes, they were portrayed as somewhat of a villain as one of the employees, Mr Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) plans to destroy Deadpool's original timeline due to the death of its anchor being. However, one of Loki's friends from the TVA, B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), appeared in the MCU blockbuster, giving Mr Paradox an earful after learning what he did.

As for the return of Loki, Sylvie, Mobius, and OB, it has yet to be announced if Loki Season 3 will come to fruition or if they will appear in a future MCU project. In an interview with Collider, the show's executive producer, Kevin Wright, stated that he and the team loved what they've created for seasons 1 and 2, and it's up to Marvel Studios if season 3 gets approved. Seasons 1 and 2 of Loki are available to stream on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest.