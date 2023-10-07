The Big Picture In the second season of Loki, Sylvie and Loki will have to work through their trust issues and tension as they navigate their complicated relationship.

Despite their initial lack of trust, Loki and Sylvie developed a special bond and fell in love during the first season.

Sylvie's actions in killing He Who Remains will have consequences that affect both her and Loki's personal journeys in the upcoming season.

The second season of Loki will send Tom Hiddleston's version of the God of Mischief on a complicated journey through time and space, as he tries to keep the Time Variance Authority from imploding and taking the lives of everyone inside it. The first season saw Loki developing a complicated relationship with Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino), a variant of the same character determined to bring down the TVA after her life was ruined by the organization. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub co-executive producer Kevin Wright talked about how the dynamic between Sylvie and Loki will change in the second season:

"And for the two of them, it's like they had a real connection. I think they started that arc, and they started that push for each other by finding each other, by connecting, but I also think there is a continuing of that tension point of she can't trust [and] Loki can't be trusted. Season 2 is like the two of them having to work through that, which I think you see in that one scene in Episode 4 where they have that conversation about, “We are gods.” There's something to that, about Loki really embracing that, and there's something sad about the fact that Sylvie, in a way, needs to be reminded of that. It's a life she hasn't really gotten to live."

While they didn't trust each other when they first met, Loki and Sylvie developed a special bond over the course of the first season of their series. Despite Mobius (Owen Wilson) believing Loki was making a mistake by trusting his counterpart, the God of Mischief fell in love with Sylvie, and the two shared a kiss before fate took them in different directions. Sylvie was on a quest to fix the mistakes of her past, while Loki was just being introduced to the world of the Time Variance Authority and their connection to different realities.

He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) was a variant of Kang the Conqueror who established the Time Variance Authority to prevent the multiverse from existing. He believed that if he managed to keep the Marvel Cinematic Universe within a single timeline, he could prevent other variants of himself from starting a war for supremacy. Unfortunately, as the TVA dealt with thousands of different people from across the multiverse going in a different direction than the one they were supposed to, He Who Remains didn't notice Sylvie and her plan to bring it all down until it was too late.

Loki and Sylvie's Future

Image via Disney+

The second season of Loki will be different from the first one because Sylvie killed He Who Remains the last time she was seen on Disney+. After sending Loki to a different timeline, she disappears, leaving Hiddleston's version of the character to deal with the consequences of her actions. Season 2 will put the two characters on a new collision course and dig into the second half of the two-chapter story established in Season 1.

The first episode of Loki Season 2 is now available on Disney+, the remaining episodes will hit the streamer every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.