The Big Picture Sophia Di Martino from Loki wants to see Sylvie team up with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in future Marvel projects.

Di Martino is open to a Season 3 of Loki but appreciates the Season 2 finale as a satisfying conclusion.

The possibility of Sylvie interacting with Thor in Avengers: Secret Wars is high, given their complex history with Loki.

One star in Marvel’s only Disney+ series with multiple seasons wants to team up with one of the original six Avengers. Sophia Di Martino, who plays Sylvie in Seasons 1 and 2 of Loki, recently spoke with Variety where she expressed interest in teaming up with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and also spoke about a potential Season 3 of the series. Both seasons of Loki have been well received by critics and audiences, with Season 1 landing at 90% from critics and 92% from audiences, and Season 2 waning slightly with an 82% from both metrics on Rotten Tomatoes.

When asked about her future in the MCU, Di Martino played coy but also gave an interesting response:

"I think it would be great to see Sylvie and Thor. I think it would be fun to see them get wound up, especially if Loki is in the equation. Three siblings together? The dynamic would be interesting."

She also spoke about a potential Season 3 of Loki, saying: "I’m open to more. But honestly, I think the [Season 2] Finale was great and if that’s it, I’m very grateful for what we’ve had. But, they don’t say anything. The veil of secrecy extends to us, too."

Marvel Studios recently underwent significant structural changes to their television department in the midst of filming Daredevil: Born Again, with plans to move away from the six-episode, limited series format to shows with multiple-season potential. Loki is part of the old Marvel television regime, but the Season 2 finale ended with a satisfying conclusion for the titular character, who has been a staple in the MCU since 2011’s Thor. Di Martino's Sylvie is a great character in her own right who can exist independently of Tom Hiddleston's Loki; although Season 3 of the series isn't totally necessary, there are plenty of places for her to appear in the future.

Which Future MCU Projects Could Sylvie Interact With Thor?

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor and Sylvie may technically be siblings, considering Sylvie is a variant of Loki from another reality, but they are most definitely not friends from work. However, there are a couple of places where it would make sense for the two of them to meet. The most obvious answer is Avengers: Secret Wars, which will likely feature many Marvel Characters from generations present, past, and possibly future. Thor was instrumental in shaping Loki into the character he grew into over the course of the Infinity Saga, and Sylvie took on that responsibility, albeit in a different form, in Loki Seasons 1 and 2. If there's one thing that's certain, it's that Loki would not be the character he is today without his relationships with Thor and Sylvie.

There is also the possibility for Sylvie and Thor to meet in a potential Season 3 of Loki, or in a future Thor movie. But, neither project has been officially confirmed, leaving Secret Wars as the most likely candidate. Both seasons of Loki are available to stream on Disney+.

