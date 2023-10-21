Make way for Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and Victor Timely as they make their way to Funko’s Loki collection. Funko is unveiling new Pops! each week alongside a new episode of the series. So far we’ve gotten Loki and Mobius as a pair, and OB, and now, this week's new figures are ready to be added to fans' collections. The new figures are based on the likeness of each character appearing in the series, with the Sylvie figure dressed in the same costume as seen on Sophia Di Martino in the third episode complete with her sword. The figure stands approximately 3 3/4 inches tall and comes in a display box.

Next is Victor Timely, who is seen in his 1800s costume and holds the TVA manual in one hand and his invention in the other and takes the likeness of Jonathan Majors, who’ll be seen as various versions of Kang, across MCU. Last but not least, we have Renslayer with Miss Minutes, the two are also seen in their 1800s avatar with Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) dressed in period-accurate costume, her bag in her hand, and accompanied by a black and white version of Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong).

In Season 2, Loki, Mobius, Sylvie, and the rest of the TVA are dealing with the aftermath of He Who Remains’ death. As the uncontrolled timeline is continuously branching out OB (Key Huy Quan) is at work to keep it contained but needs He Who Remains’ temporal aura to repair the Time Loom. As Episode 3 highlights, He Who Remains did have a plan and Renslayer and Miss Minutes are adamant to fulfill it. How it all unfolds remains to be seen.

How Does 'Loki' Season 2 Affect the MCU?

Image via Disney+

Over the course of the last three episodes, the series has presented a good time-traveling story, remarkably contained in its own world (as of now) but still creating an impact on the overall direction of the MCU as the key villain, Kang, is set to be a major opponent for the Avengers in upcoming movies. With a promising tale and an interesting version of familiar characters, Loki has been able to gauge fans’ interest and satisfy them to an extent.

Loki drops a new episode every Tuesday. Follow the links to pre-order the Victor Timely, Renslayer & Miss Minutes, and Sylvie Pops. Preview the new figures below: