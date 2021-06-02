Looks like there will be plenty of mayhem when 'Loki' premieres next week.

Disney has released a new featurette for Loki in which Tom Hiddleston takes us for a trip behind the scenes of the next MCU series to hit Disney+. The video also features co-stars Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and director/executive producer Kate Herron.

In the featurette, the cast and crew talk about how unique Loki is while giving us a sneak peek of the tricks and illusions they’ve created to bring the show to life. Hiddleston claims that they needed to do “mischievous things” to reflect the God of Mischief, and Wilson says that a series with Loki needs some “real mayhem”. At the same time, we get a peek at the trap doors, wires, and explosions used in the show. It’s a chaotic look at the set of Loki, which reflects pretty well the nature of its protagonist.

In the show, Wilson will play Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority, a division responsible for keeping the prime timeline as it should. That will need Loki’s help to clean up the mess the Avengers left behind after Avengers: Endgame. As for Mbatha-Raw, her character Judge Renslayer might be connected to comic book villain Ravona Renslayer, the Terminatrix, a former ally/enemy of Kang the Conqueror, the big baddie set to debut in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Besides starring as the titular God of Mischief in the upcoming series, Hiddleston is also an executive producer for Loki, bringing his 10 years of experience with the MCU to the table in order to create a unique show about time travel and parallel dimensions.

Loki debuts on Disney+ on June 11. Check out the new featurette below.

