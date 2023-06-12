The MCU has had a pretty decent start to 2023. While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was not the hit Marvel was hoping for, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reminded fans how great this cinematic universe can be. On the Disney+ side of things, one of the best Marvel series thus far has been Loki which is returning for its second season later this Fall. Now ahead of its return, Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their new Loki Hot Toy based on the God of Mischief’s appearance in the series.

The ⅙ scale figure sees the variant of Loki in his now recognizable Time Variance Authority uniform with a newly developed Tom Hiddleston head sculpt. The well-dressed anti-hero comes with a handful of accessories including a sword, a sword with fire effects, a pair of Loki’s signature daggers, Miss Minutes with their own amount of different expressions, and a computer. Other items at the character’s disposal are a TemPad, a collar, a reset charge with effects, and a time door backdrop with a themed figure stand. Hot Toys have made countless Loki figures in the past for all his various outfit changes throughout the course of his appearances in the MCU, but this version of the character has such a distinct design and feel that it’s a must-have for any Marvel fan looking to expand their collection. Especially considering the new head sculpt would make even the TVA let Loki off on good behavior. The figure is also going to look great next to Sylvie’s new Hot Toy which was recently unveiled by Sideshow.

Loki’s Glorious Purpose

While series like WandaVision and Ms. Marvel have gotten most of the critical praise on Disney+, Loki’s first season was one of the most underrated gems on the streamer. The series used its gimmick of time travel and the multiverse to re-explore a character MCU fans thought that they knew by now. However, if the God of Mischief has taught us anything, it’s that Loki always has a few clever new tricks up his sleeve. In the show’s first season, Loki’s relationship with his fellow variant Sylvie served as an emotional allegory for learning to love yourself. Loki is a crazy fun sci-fi adventure series with a killer John Carpenter-inspired musical score, but at the heart of its complex story was Loki the human being. It wasn't the cold and tricky god we’d known for the past decade. That intimate and relatable connection made Season 1’s ending that much more heartbreaking.

What’s Loki Season 2 About?

Season 1 left fans off on an earth-shattering cliffhanger that saw Sylvie betray Loki by killing “He Who Remains” and destroying the timeline. The TVA is in shambles due to this as they don’t remember the events of the season nor do they recognize Loki. There’s still a ton of unknown when it comes to Season 2, but it’s going to be another multiverse epic with a high amount of personal stakes given Loki’s past relationship with Sylvie. The season will also see Jonathan Majors return as another variant of Kang the Conqueror.

When Does Loki Season 2 Release?

Loki Season 2 premieres on October 6, 2023. While we wait for the first official trailer for Season 2 you can pre-order Loki’s new Hot Toy on Sideshow’s website. Loki Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.