Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) are both proving to be true stars in, the confounding at times, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Surprisingly, that’s not all the two have in common. Both Strange and Loki are fan-favorites who share an affinity for mystical arts and great hair days. Both have also helped the MCU to usher in the age of variants.

Related:Kevin Feige Teases MCU Phase 5 Announcement Coming Soon

Audiences were introduced to a slew of character variants in both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and in the Disney PlusLoki series. These varying takes on the beloved characters left fans clamoring for more. With an upcoming release slate that includes Agatha: House of Harkness and Armor Wars, Marvel has shown they have no problem sending fan-favorite supporting characters on their own cinematic journeys.

Strange (Jeannie): Mademoiselle Strange

Jeannie isn’t really a variant, she’s a student of the mystic arts who calls herself ‘Strange’. However, she is Sorceress Supreme on her Earth. While she has only appeared in a handful of comic issues, her backstory is interesting enough to be worthy of adaptation.

Marvel loves a good cameo and Jeannie is always in the company of other superheroes. Whether it’s team-ups with Spider-Man, mentorship from the actual Doctor Strange, or letting Moon Knightremove the parasitic demon inhabiting her body, this Strange is no stranger to guest appearances. Giving Jeannie her own spinoff would allow for even more cameos.

Defender Strange: Backstabber

Technically, Defender Strange is Undead Strange only alive. Similarly, to Wanda, this variant had the intention of stealing America’s powers only he was very Grindelwald about the entire thing. A giant Ribboned Creature and a last-minute change of heart stopped that from happening though.

Related:'Doctor Strange 2' Villains Explained: Who (or What) is the Sequel's Villain?

Seeing as this Strange was killed very early on in the film, the audience never really got a chance to know him or at least the living version of him. Spending more time with a version of the character who turned from friend to foe at the drop of a dime and had no problem basically murdering a child for the greater good, would likely be the furthest thing from boring.

Classic Loki: A Changed Loki

This variant is a humbled Loki, who misses his brother, and no longer desires power above all else. He is a version of our Loki who has learned some hard life lessons and let go of his pursuit of a glorious purpose. In many ways the antithesis of Earth-616 Loki.

Richard E. Grant stole the show with his performance, so fans probably wouldn’t mind seeing him again, especially given the interesting way his timeline differentiated from the one that played out on the big screen. Though he met his end in the Disney Plus series, a prequel would surely be glorious.

Supreme Strange: Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely

Baby-faced and guilty of destroying an entire universe, Earth-838’s Stephen Strange definitely differs from many of his counterparts. This variant succumbs to the Dark Hold and creates an incursion. He was eventually taken out by the supergroup he co-founded because of the danger he posed to the multiverse.

This version of Strange is seen only briefly in flashbacks so a little more couldn't hurt at all. This variant is a by-any-means-necessary type of guy. To destroy Thanos, 838 Strange had to destroy certain intangible parts of himself which led to the Illuminati destroying the tangible. That much destruction could make for great television.

Alligator Loki: Animal House

This reptile variant warmed plenty of hearts as soon as he made his first splash. His popularity even led to a small comics run. A popularity shared by the show, there’s a reason Loki is the most-watched Marvel series on Disney Plus. People love watching their fave, in any form they can get them.

Related:'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Producer Chris Miller Previews Grand Scale and Intimate Story of Sequel

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versehelped to introduce anthropomorphic variants into the MCU. Interestingly enough, Spider-Ham and Alligator Loki aren’t the only animal variants around, there’s even a duck version of Doctor Strange. There is sure to be some fan interest in seeing a zoo of variants team-up.

Sinister Strange: Other Other Other Me

This variant more than lives up to his name. His quest to hunt down and wipe out other versions of himself provides a literal take on the phrase self-loathing. He is clearly the worst of Strange. His obsession with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) set off major red flags from the jump but causing the destruction of his own universe triggered the entire alarm system.

No matter how unhinged this variant might seem, it is the era of the villain. Heroes are righteous, but villains are relatable. This Chaotic Evil version of the Doctor would at the least keep audiences tuned in, so long as there are no more musical melees.

Kid Loki: De-aging Trope (Kind Of)

The live-action portrayal of this variant by Jack Veal felt very different from the mischievous version made popular in the successful Young Avengers comic run. The latter version of Loki stands out in the crowded field because his character was depicted as canonically queer before his big-screen counterpart.

Fans have been clamoring for the Young Avengers and Marvel looks poised to give them what they want. No matter when it happens, the immense popularity of the character in general, means the idea of spinning off Kid Loki will always be a viable one.

Jotunn Loki: What If God Was A Frost Giant?

We’ve witnessed only a few glimpses of Loki in his Jotunn form, but the internet’s thirst for this variant is real. Born the prince of Jotunheim, Loki was cast aside by his father. He was later rescued by Odin, who raised him as Asgardian royalty alongside Thor.

Though, he’s been most recently seen in animated form in Marvel’s What If...?, Loki’s Jotunheim heritage has yet to be satisfyingly explored in live-action. The fans have a passion for this iteration of the character. The amount of fanfiction and fanart dedicated to Frost Giant Loki proves there’s an audience ready to go to Jotunheim.

Undead Strange: Night of the Living Strange

This version of the good doctor is considered far and wide the creepiest, but also the coolest. His corpse is reanimated and controlled by another version of himself, making his mere existence a big no, no in most mystic circles. Undead Strange is the only one able to hang with Wanda when she’s in full Scarlet Witch Mode. He also manages to hurl a bouquet of damned souls at her. This variant is a floating horror show.

Related:9 Scariest Moments From the MCU

Though the Walking Dead franchise appears immune it seems we’re nearing the end of pop culture’s zombie obsession. Feige and Co have decided to test their immunity as well with an extended animated foray into the zombie business. With this in the works, there’s no reason this version of Undead Strange can’t join the party.

Loki Laufeyson (16191): The Foster Mom

This variant of the character is specifically from the A-Force comics and was the foster mother of America Chavez and Nico Minoru in the domain of Arcadia. Parenthood did little to stop Loki from being such a Loki. While she truly did love her children she ultimately loved power more, letting America take the fall for a crime she inadvertently caused. Later, she did attempt to exact vengeance in America’s name. Though, that was mostly motivated by another power-grab.

Loki’s genderfluidity has long been handled with inconsistency and without the prudence it deserves. Bringing the 16191 version of Loki to life will give Marvel the chance to right past wrongs. Not to mention the fact that both of her daughters, America and Nico, have already been introduced in live-action. Loki’s primary foe in theA-Force comics, She-Hulk, also makes her live-action debut soon. What are you waiting for, Marvel?

NEXT:Marvel: 7 Characters We Expect To See In The Upcoming Thunderbolts Movie