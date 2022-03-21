Even though Hacks and Succession came out winners from last night's WGA Awards, we all know that, in a separate timeline, Loki didn't lose the trophy for Best New Series and Best Drama Series — and in this particular timeline, the two HBO hit series went home empty-handed instead. Luckily for us, Loki creator Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) got access to the speech that we would have seen if Loki had won Drama Series.

The acceptance speech is given by Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong). Known for its sarcastic comments and condescending tone, the clock-shaped cartoon stars orientation videos in the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a division that acts to prevent undesirable timelines and alternate realities from branching out. All of this happens because in Avengers: Endgame, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) manages to escape from 2012 New York when some of the Avengers go back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones, and he single-handedly creates a new timeline that wasn't supposed to exist.

The clip is a homemade video with a Miss Minutes cardboard cutout that was submitted to be shown to audiences in case Loki won. In the speech, Miss Minutes says she'll speak on behalf of Loki screenwriters Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Tom Kauffman, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron, and she thanks the WGA for the prize. In true Miss Minutes fashion, she also adds that she will not be thanking the writers' individual families even though they asked her to.

Miss Minutes goes on to add that Loki is "a disgusting work of pure trash and fiction" since the series ends up revealing that Miss Minutes herself and the whole TVA are part of a sinister fascist regime that was actually destroying alternate timelines. Miss Minutes then wraps up by announcing that the Loki writers are in danger because they are about to be "pruned" (removed from existence) because that was a branched timeline, and Succession was actually supposed to win. So, as the HBO hit show indeed won last night, we are safe for now because this is the correct timeline.

Loki premiered on Disney+ in June 2021 and found a way for the fan-favorite super-villain to remain a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe even though he was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. The six-episode series was nominated for a variety of prestigious awards, including SAG and the Critics Choice. In the WGA, Loki was nominated in two categories: New Series and Drama Series.

Disney+ has already ordered Season 2 for Loki, with the main cast returning — including Owen Wilson. The new season does not yet have a release date.

You can watch Miss Minutes' acceptance speech below:

