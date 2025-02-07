Science fiction is a genre rooted in the complexity of not only technology but of the seen and unforeseen consequences associated with it, and few films in recent years have captured that idea so succinctly as Andrew Legge's LOLA (not to be confused with Nicola Peltz's directorial debut from last year or the French New Wave classic directed by Jacuqes Demy from 1961). LOLA, written and directed by Legge in his directorial debut, stars Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini, as two sisters who are equal parts brilliant and vivacious. The film asks a common question found in sci-fi and beyond: if we could know the future, should we change it?

It essentially takes the hypothetical "Would you kill baby Hitler" question and frames a compelling narrative around it. While the film doesn't literally provide the characters with the option of killing baby Hitler, it puts the power in the characters' hands to predict the outcomes of World War II and prevent them. Thematically, LOLA is concerned with the burden of having too much power and influence on the rest of the world, and where the line between preventing some of the greatest atrocities in human history begins and relinquishing control ends.

What Is 'LOLA' About?

Image via Cowtown Pictures

Thom (Appleton) and Mars (Martini) are two English orphans during World War II who invent a device that allows them to receive broadcasts from the future. They name the device "LOLA" and are soon drawn into the war on a scale that they never imagined possible. The two are not only sisters, but are the best of friends, and the film spends a good portion of its first act establishing them as incredibly self-sufficient, funny, and curious. They are uncompromising in their quest to invent, and live a lively yet isolated existence together, playing music, smoking cigarettes, drinking wine, and ruminating on their aspirations. Both women mention the incredible influence their late mother and father had on them, especially when it comes to their desire to have a positive impact on the rest of the world despite seeming quite detached from everything beyond their beautiful ivy-laden brink home.

They begin sending anonymous messages to the British government about the latest attacks by the Germans. When the government traces their location, their entire world implodes, and the good they attempted to do is quickly compromised by the various powers at play. Thom is the brains behind the operation, and Mars is the idealist, roles which prove to both strengthen and divide the sisters as they are increasingly drawn into the war. While Thom is increasingly concerned with the "big picture," Mars uses LOLA to get familiar with the counter-culture of the 1960s and beyond, developing an affinity for figures like Bob Dylan and David Bowie. To spoil would be a disservice to the film, but the LOLA also makes time to explore how idealism and pragmatism can be at odds, and how, though they often come into conflict, they create a necessary tension both on a grand scale and in personal relationships. LOLA is not only a love letter to not only innovation, but also to the importance of humanism, the bond of siblings, and intuition.

'LOLA' Has Absolutely Stunning Cinematography

Image via Cowtown Pictures

While black and white films often get by on the sheer novelty of, well, being in black and white, LOLA utilizes its cinematography to immerse the audience in the time period. The movie has a dreamlike quality to it which makes the final reveal at the end highly impactful. The movie also follows in the tradition of impressive directorial debuts shot in black and white, often done for budgetary reasons (Who's That Knocking at My Door?, Clerks), but is nowadays usually a stylistic choice (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), since digital is the predominant format. The movie retains a contemporary feel despite being shot in black and white, and seamlessly mixes real footage within the narrative. It's evident that a lot of care was put into the look of the movie, and how it would reflect the film's themes. Unfortunately, many black and white films suffer from flat lighting, but LOLA is exceptionally shot. Crisp when it needs to be, and grainy and gritty when necessary.

Shot during lockdown in Ireland, the film was shot with period-accurate cameras and lenses, and the 16mm film was developed in an older developing tank. Ironically, the format (black and white film stock) that was once used by Kevin Smith to cut costs has been touted by Legge's film as an extra expense to make the movie a more time-accurate feel. Legge was inspired by documentaries and Neorealist films of the 1960s, especially films like La jetée which utilize still images for a more experimental approach to storytelling. Despite the Neorealist approach, LOLA is incredibly accessible, never getting bogged down in the how of LOLA, but instead focusing on the impact that the device has on Thom, Mars, and the world at large.

'LOLA' Will Leave You Wanting More From Both the Movie and Andrew Legge

Image via Cowtown Pictures

It's almost undeniable that Andrew Legge is a filmmaker to watch in the coming years, as LOLA is an incredibly tight, deliberate, and at times profound meditation on time and fate. Nevertheless, its greatest weakness is, unfortunately, its brevity. The movie would have benefited from a slower pace at times, allowing for the audience to engage with the story in a more meditative manner. Science fiction is a genre that can get away with being deliberately slow at times, which is why many of the genre's classics (Stalker, Blade Runner, 2001: A Space Odyssey) often leave first-time viewers feeling bored. It's not like horror or action that relies on catharsis, but instead often asks you to sit with the ideas being presented. LOLA is no different, but a slightly more stretched out runtime could have provided greater investment in the characters by giving us more time to sit with Thom and Mars in their joy, dismay, fear, and discomfort. Some of the ideas and historical context can also be a little overwhelming, as a lot happens in the film's brisk 79 minutes. LOLA is the kind of film that could benefit greatly from an extended director's cut, which could possibly put it in the same rank as Primer (which is, ironically, even shorter than LOLA) or Moon.

Despite feeling at times like a truncated version of a sci-fi masterpiece, LOLA is as impressive as debut films get. The acting is on point, the film is gorgeous, the themes are perpetually relevant, and it provides a lot of food for thought on both an intellectual and emotional level. There is enough substance in LOLA's 79 minutes to fill up an entire first season of a TV series, something you can't say about most movies under 90 minutes. It also delivers a poignant ending which summarizes the film's themes of keeping your loved ones close (especially when it seems like the world is ending), and of the importance of holding onto idealism without becoming overcome with sentimentality in times of crisis. The struggle to hold onto one's humanity when staring into the coldness of the cosmos or while witnessing the worst of mankind is a topic gracefully touched on by LOLA, and Legge doubtlessly has more where this came from.