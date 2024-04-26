The Big Picture Lola Kirke joins Ryan Coogler's new supernatural project with Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld in the cast.

Kirke's past roles include Greta in Gone Girl and Karen Bua West in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

The untitled film reunites Coogler with Jordan and brings together stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lola Kirke has found her next project, and it will be a supernatural story directed by Ryan Coogler. According to Deadline, the Gone Girl star will be seen in the Creed filmmaker's next movie. Not much is known about the upcoming project, other than the fact that it will reunite Coogler with Michael B. Jordan once again, after the duo worked together on the first Creed story and the Black Panther franchise. The cast of the untitled film will also include Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell and Wunmi Mosaku, with plot details related to the new supernatural tale being tightly kept under wraps by the studio.

Kirke is known for her role as Greta in Gone Girl, the thrilling book adaptation where Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) is wrongly accused of hurting his wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike), after she fakes her disappearance. In the movie directed by David Fincher, Kirke stepped into the shoes of a character who was trapped in an abusive relationship during her past. Kirke was recently seen as Karen Bua West in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The sports drama goes back in time to show what it was like for the iconic basketball team to live through their prime, in a dramatization of true events.

The upcoming supernatural thriller from Ryan Coogler will bring together stars from different corners of the Marvel CInematic Universe, where the director took on titles such as Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Michael B. Jordan portrayed Erik Killmonger in the movies related to Wakanda, as the villain tried to take over the kingdom from his cousin, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Hailee Steinfeld was introduced as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, while Wunmi Mosaku was the determined Hunter B-15 from the Time Variance Authority during two seasons of Loki.

Lola Kirke After 'Mozart in the Jungle'

Close

One of biggest roles from Lola Kirke's career has been Hailey Rutledge, one of the main characters from the television comedy, Mozart in the Jungle. Over the course of four seasons, the actress brought the charismatic oboist to life, with the character dreaming of playing alongside the New York Symphony. The series also featured performances from Gael García Bernal, Bernadette Peters and Hannah Dunne, with the Prime Video comedy eventually being canceled after entertaining viewers for four years. Details about Kirke's character in the upcoming supernatural thriller directed by Ryan Coogler haven't been disclosed at the moment, and time will tell how she will be involved in the new story from the mind of the acclaimed director.

Ryan Coogler's untitled supernatural thriller premieres in theaters on March 7, 2025.