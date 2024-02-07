After working in Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bates Motel, Nicola Peltz Beckham is ready to contribute both in front and behind the scenes in the indie film Lola. The project follows Lola James (played by Peltz Beckham) as she works to save up money so that she and her little brother Arlo (Luke David Blumm) can run away from their dysfunctional home. Determined to find a better place for herself and her sibling, Lola's life changes overnight when she finds out that she is pregnant. News about this indie film first came out in 2021, and a few years later, it is finally being released on the big screen.

So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Peltz Beckham's first directorial effort.

After 6 years in the making, Lola will finally come out in theaters and on VOD on Friday, February 9th. For showtimes near you and to purchase tickets in advance, click on the link below:

On February 3, Peltz Beckham united with friends (including Selena Gomez), family, and her cast members to celebrate the film's upcoming release. The lead actress and mastermind behind the project wore a custom-made outfit by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, who was present at the premiere.

Watch the Trailer for 'Lola'

The official trailer for the film premiered in early January, and it gives viewers an inside glimpse at its sensitive plot. The 3-minute clip starts off with Lola and Arlo swimming in the pool, with a few cuts to her work life at a strip club. Later on, it shows Lola putting makeup on Arlo's face, only for their mother to storm in and tell him to wipe it off immediately. After seeing that her brother will never be accepted or cared for by their mother, Lola doubles the work to make sure that she can save as much money as she can for them to run away. Yet, after taking a pregnancy test, the protagonist realizes that her plans are no longer as simple as she hoped. With a baby on the way, the main character must come to terms with her near future and whether she will be able to give her baby the love and support that she and her brother never experienced from their parents.

In an exclusive clip released by Cosmopolitan, Lola and her mother have a hostile interaction at the protagonist's day job right after the pregnancy reveal.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Lola'?

Close

As previously mentioned, Nicola Peltz Beckham plays the titular character in Lola. She most recently starred in the Hulu limited series Welcome to the Chippendales and in Holidate, a Netflix holiday rom-com. In an interview with ET, the actress shared what helped her maintain her mental health during the shooting process, given the heavy material she was working with:

"I know when to snap in and snap out. It definitely takes a toll on you mentally because you do definitely immerse yourself into it. But getting home and driving home every day from set with Brooklyn and my mom definitely put me in a good mood and I was just so happy about that."

The Watcher's Luke David Blumm plays Arlo, Lola's younger brother, whom she is very close with. Virginia Madsen, better known for her Oscar-nominated performance in Sideways, joins the ensemble as Lola's difficult mother, Mona.

Some of the supporting actors within the film's ensemble include Being Mary Jane's Raven Goodwin as Babina (who was inspired by Peltz Beckham's real-life best friend) and Euphoria's Richie Meritt as Lola's love interest Malachi. Actor Will Peltz (who happens to be Peltz Beckham's real-life sibling) will also participate in the film as Frankie.

What Is 'Lola' About?

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"Set in 2002 Middle America, Lola revolves around 19-year-old Lola James (Peltz Beckham) who is desperately working to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo (Luke David Blumm), out of their toxic home dominated by their mother, Mona (Virginia Madsen)."

Who Is Making 'Lola'?

Lola marks Peltz Beckham's directorial and screenwriting debut. According to Deadline in an article released in 2021, the project was originally supposed to be co-directed by the actress and The Florida Project's Bria Vinaite. Yet, after a long production process, Peltz Beckham became a triple threat. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2023, Peltz Beckham spoke about how journaling helped her get prepared to direct and write this film:

"I only ever wanted to act. And then maybe in the far, far, far future, direct. But writing was something I just did privately. The way I get in character for a role is to journal as my character, and I realized I loved it. This story was kind of living in my brain,1 but I never knew how to write a script. And I’m really not good with the computer; I write everything by hand. But I typed this up and emailed it to my acting coach. She loved it, and my agent at the time loved it. I was not planning to direct it, but that’s what happened. It was wild."

Vertical acquired the rights to distribute Lola in US theaters. Tony Piantedosi, the company's SVP of Acquisitions, commented on partnering with the actress/director in a statement shared with Deadline:

“Nicola has done a remarkable job on both sides of the camera, drawing out excellent performances from the talented ensemble while imbuing the film with emotional weight and a sense of lived-in authenticity. We look forward to unveiling it to audiences next year.”

Will McCance (Crystal Swan) produced the film alongside executive producers Ryan Kirby (Four Good Days) and Federal Film's Monte Lipman and Dana Sano (the duo were also executive producers of the onscreen adaptation of The Hating Game). Quincy Jones (The Color Purple) served as the executive music producer and Mervyn Warren (The Wedding Planner) crafted Lola's score. Maddie Leach (Ponyboy) and Sevdije Kastrati (Zana) were responsible for the film's cinematography, while Nick Huey (Barbie) and Andrew Leven (The Bourne Legacy) worked as editors on the project.